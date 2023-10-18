Фактори ризику атеросклерозу
Status
Risk Factor
Nonmodifiable
Age
Family history of premature atherosclerosis*
Male sex
Modifiable, established
Certain dyslipidemias (eg, increased apolipoprotein B particles)
Tobacco smoking
Modifiable, under study or emerging
Alcohol intake (other than moderate)
Chlamydia pneumoniae infection
High apolipoprotein B (apoB) level
High C-reactive protein (CRP) level
High level of small, dense LDL
High lipoprotein (a) level
Hyperinsulinemia
Hypertriglyceridemia
Low intake of fruits and vegetables
Obesity or the metabolic syndrome
Prothrombotic states (eg, hyperfibrinogenemia, high plasminogen activator inhibitor level)
Psychosocial factors (eg, type A personality, depression, anxiety, work characteristics, socioeconomic status)
Radiation therapy to thorax
Renal insufficiency
Sedentary lifestyle†
* Atherosclerosis is premature when it occurs in a male 1st-degree relative before age 55 and in a female 1st-degree relative before age 65.
† How much this factor contributes independent of other frequently associated risk factors (eg, diabetes, dyslipidemia) is unclear.
CRP = C-reactive protein, HDL = high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, LDL = low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.