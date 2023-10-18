skip to main content
Фактори ризику атеросклерозу

Status

Risk Factor

Nonmodifiable

Age

Family history of premature atherosclerosis*

Male sex

Modifiable, established

Certain dyslipidemias (eg, increased apolipoprotein B particles)

Diabetes mellitus

Hypertension

Tobacco smoking

Modifiable, under study or emerging

Alcohol intake (other than moderate)

Chlamydia pneumoniae infection

Heart transplantation

High apolipoprotein B (apoB) level

High C-reactive protein (CRP) level

High level of small, dense LDL

High lipoprotein (a) level

Hyperinsulinemia

Hypertriglyceridemia

Low intake of fruits and vegetables

Obesity or the metabolic syndrome

Prothrombotic states (eg, hyperfibrinogenemia, high plasminogen activator inhibitor level)

Psychosocial factors (eg, type A personality, depression, anxiety, work characteristics, socioeconomic status)

Radiation therapy to thorax

Renal insufficiency

Sedentary lifestyle†

* Atherosclerosis is premature when it occurs in a male 1st-degree relative before age 55 and in a female 1st-degree relative before age 65.

† How much this factor contributes independent of other frequently associated risk factors (eg, diabetes, dyslipidemia) is unclear.

CRP  =  C-reactive protein, HDL  = high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, LDL =  low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

