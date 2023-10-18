skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Внутрішньочеревинний абсцес

Location

Etiology

Organisms

Intraperitoneal

Subphrenic

Right or left lower quadrant

Interloop

Paracolic

Pelvic

Postoperative; perforation of hollow viscus, appendicitis, diverticulitis, or tumor; Crohn disease; pelvic inflammatory disease; generalized peritonitis of any etiology

Bowel flora, often polymicrobial

Retroperitoneal

Pancreatic

Trauma, pancreatitis

Bowel flora, often polymicrobial

Perinephric

Spread of renal parenchymal abscess (complication of pyelonephritis or rarely hematogenous from a remote source)

Aerobic gram-negative bacilli

Visceral

Hepatic

Trauma, ascending cholangitis, portal bacteremia

Aerobic gram-negative bacilli if origin is biliary

Polymicrobial bowel flora

Amebic infection via the portal venous system

Splenic

Trauma, hematogenous, infarction (as in sickle cell disease and malaria)

Staphylococci, streptococci, anaerobes, aerobic gram-negative bacilli including Salmonella

Candida in patients with immunocompromise

Серед цих тем