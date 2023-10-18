Внутрішньочеревинний абсцес
Location
Etiology
Organisms
Intraperitoneal
Subphrenic
Right or left lower quadrant
Interloop
Paracolic
Pelvic
Postoperative; perforation of hollow viscus, appendicitis, diverticulitis, or tumor; Crohn disease; pelvic inflammatory disease; generalized peritonitis of any etiology
Bowel flora, often polymicrobial
Retroperitoneal
Pancreatic
Trauma, pancreatitis
Bowel flora, often polymicrobial
Perinephric
Spread of renal parenchymal abscess (complication of pyelonephritis or rarely hematogenous from a remote source)
Aerobic gram-negative bacilli
Visceral
Hepatic
Trauma, ascending cholangitis, portal bacteremia
Aerobic gram-negative bacilli if origin is biliary
Polymicrobial bowel flora
Amebic infection via the portal venous system
Splenic
Trauma, hematogenous, infarction (as in sickle cell disease and malaria)
Staphylococci, streptococci, anaerobes, aerobic gram-negative bacilli including Salmonella
Candida in patients with immunocompromise