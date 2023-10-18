skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Гіповолемічний шок, спричинений втратою рідини організмом (негеморагічний)

Site of Fluid Loss

Mechanism of Loss

Skin

Thermal or chemical burn

Sweating due to excessive heat exposure

Gastrointestinal tract

Vomiting, diarrhea

Kidneys

Adrenal insufficiency

Diabetes mellitus, arginine vasopressin deficiency (formerly central diabetes insipidus), or arginine vasopressin resistance (formerly nephrogenic diabetes insipidus)

Polyuric phase after acute tubular damage

Potent diuretic use

Salt-losing nephritis

Intravascular fluid lost to the extravascular space

Increased capillary permeability secondary to inflammation, severe systemic hypoxia or ischemia, or traumatic injury (eg, crush), sepsis, bowel ischemia, acute pancreatitis

Серед цих тем