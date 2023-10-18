Гіповолемічний шок, спричинений втратою рідини організмом (негеморагічний)
Site of Fluid Loss
Mechanism of Loss
Skin
Thermal or chemical burn
Sweating due to excessive heat exposure
Gastrointestinal tract
Kidneys
Diabetes mellitus, arginine vasopressin deficiency (formerly central diabetes insipidus), or arginine vasopressin resistance (formerly nephrogenic diabetes insipidus)
Polyuric phase after acute tubular damage
Potent diuretic use
Salt-losing nephritis
Intravascular fluid lost to the extravascular space
Increased capillary permeability secondary to inflammation, severe systemic hypoxia or ischemia, or traumatic injury (eg, crush), sepsis, bowel ischemia, acute pancreatitis