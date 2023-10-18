Стани, що супроводжуються невропатичною артропатією
Amyloid neuropathy (secondary amyloidosis)
Arnold-Chiari malformation
Congenital insensitivity to pain
Degenerative spinal disease with nerve root compression
Familial-hereditary neuropathies:
Gigantism with hypertrophic neuropathy
Spina bifida with meningomyelocele (in children)
Subacute combined degeneration of the spinal cord
Tabes dorsalis
Tumors and injuries of the peripheral nerves (see Peripheral Neuropathy) and spinal cord (see Spinal Trauma and Spinal Cord Tumors)