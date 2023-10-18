skip to main content
MSD Довідник
Стани, що супроводжуються невропатичною артропатією

Amyloid neuropathy (secondary amyloidosis)

Arnold-Chiari malformation

Congenital insensitivity to pain

Degenerative spinal disease with nerve root compression

Diabetes mellitus

Familial-hereditary neuropathies:

Gigantism with hypertrophic neuropathy

Leprosy

Spina bifida with meningomyelocele (in children)

Stroke

Subacute combined degeneration of the spinal cord

Syringomyelia

Tabes dorsalis

Tumors and injuries of the peripheral nerves (see Peripheral Neuropathy) and spinal cord (see Spinal Trauma and Spinal Cord Tumors)

