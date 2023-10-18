Клініко-генетичні особливості деяких спадкових іхтіозів
Disorder
Prevalence
Gene Mutation
Onset
Type of Scale
Distribution
Associated Clinical Findings
Nonsyndromic ichthyoses
Ichthyosis vulgaris (autosomal dominant)
Prevalence varies by ethnicity: 10:792 in a study of English schoolchildren versus 1:5025 in a Russian cohort study†
FLG
Childhood
Fine
Usually back and extensor surfaces but not intertriginous surfaces
Usually many markings on palms and soles
Atopy
X-linked recessive ichthyosis
Prevalence varies by ethnicity: 1:1500 males in a United States cohort study versus about 1:4000–6000 in European cohort studies†
STS
Birth or infancy
Large, dark, usually coarse (may be fine)
Prominent on neck and trunk
Normal palms and soles
Corneal opacities
Congenital autosomal recessive ichthyoses
Lamellar ichthyosis
1:300,000
Many, eg, TGM1, ABCA12, ALOXE3
Birth
Large, coarse, sometimes fine
Most of body
Variable palm and sole changes
Hypohidrosis with heat intolerance
Congenital ichthyosiform erythroderma*
1:300,000
Same as lamellar ichthyosis
Birth
Thick, warty
At birth: Redness and blisters
In adulthood: Scaling
Most of body
Especially warty in flexural creases
Bullae, frequent skin infections
Harlequin ichthyosis
< 1:100,000
ABCA12
Birth
Thick, porcelain-like, body armor–like with deep fissures
Entire body
Ectropion, lip eversion (eclabion), nasal hypoplasia, polyhydramnios, flexion deformities, dehydration, severe infection, respiratory insufficiency
* This disorder is also called bullous congenital ichthyosiform erythroderma, or epidermolytic hyperkeratosis. Mutations are spontaneous in about 50% of cases.
† Gutiérrez-Cerrajero C, Sprecher E, Paller AS, et al: Ichthyosis. Nat Rev Dis Primers 9(1):2, 2023. doi: 10.1038/s41572-022-00412-3