skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Клініко-генетичні особливості деяких спадкових іхтіозів

Disorder

Prevalence

Gene Mutation

Onset

Type of Scale

Distribution

Associated Clinical Findings

Nonsyndromic ichthyoses

Ichthyosis vulgaris (autosomal dominant)

Prevalence varies by ethnicity: 10:792 in a study of English schoolchildren versus 1:5025 in a Russian cohort study†

FLG

Childhood

Fine

Usually back and extensor surfaces but not intertriginous surfaces

Usually many markings on palms and soles

Atopy

Keratosis pilaris

Asthma

X-linked recessive ichthyosis

Prevalence varies by ethnicity: 1:1500 males in a United States cohort study versus about 1:4000–6000 in European cohort studies†

STS

Birth or infancy

Large, dark, usually coarse (may be fine)

Prominent on neck and trunk

Normal palms and soles

Corneal opacities

Cryptorchidism

Testicular cancer

Congenital autosomal recessive ichthyoses

Lamellar ichthyosis

1:300,000

Many, eg, TGM1, ABCA12, ALOXE3

Birth

Large, coarse, sometimes fine

Most of body

Variable palm and sole changes

Ectropion

Hypohidrosis with heat intolerance

Alopecia

Congenital ichthyosiform erythroderma*

1:300,000

Same as lamellar ichthyosis

Birth

Thick, warty

At birth: Redness and blisters

In adulthood: Scaling

Most of body

Especially warty in flexural creases

Bullae, frequent skin infections

Harlequin ichthyosis

< 1:100,000

ABCA12

Birth

Thick, porcelain-like, body armor–like with deep fissures

Entire body

Ectropion, lip eversion (eclabion), nasal hypoplasia, polyhydramnios, flexion deformities, dehydration, severe infection, respiratory insufficiency

* This disorder is also called bullous congenital ichthyosiform erythroderma, or epidermolytic hyperkeratosis. Mutations are spontaneous in about 50% of cases.

Gutiérrez-Cerrajero C, Sprecher E, Paller AS, et al: Ichthyosis. Nat Rev Dis Primers 9(1):2, 2023. doi: 10.1038/s41572-022-00412-3

Серед цих тем