Класифікація нейтропенії
Classification
Etiology
Neutropenia due to intrinsic defects in myeloid cells or their precursors
Chronic idiopathic neutropenia
Severe congenital neutropenias (typically Kostmann syndrome)
Neutropenia associated with dysgammaglobulinemia
Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
Syndrome-associated neutropenias (eg, cartilage-hair hypoplasia syndrome, dyskeratosis congenita, glycogen storage disease type IB, WHIM* syndrome, Shwachman-Diamond syndrome)
Secondary neutropenias
Drug-induced neutropenia
Cytotoxic chemotherapy or radiation therapy
Infection
Autoimmune neutropenia, including chronic secondary neutropenia in AIDS
Bone marrow replacement (eg, due to cancer, myelofibrosis, granuloma, or Gaucher cells)
Folate deficiency, vitamin B12 deficiency, or severe undernutrition
Hypersplenism
T cell large granular lymphocyte disease
* WHIM = warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, myelokathexis.