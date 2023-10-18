skip to main content
Класифікація нейтропенії

Classification

Etiology

Neutropenia due to intrinsic defects in myeloid cells or their precursors

Chronic idiopathic neutropenia

Severe congenital neutropenias (typically Kostmann syndrome)

Cyclic neutropenia

Aplastic anemia

Myelodysplasia

Neutropenia associated with dysgammaglobulinemia

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

Syndrome-associated neutropenias (eg, cartilage-hair hypoplasia syndrome, dyskeratosis congenita, glycogen storage disease type IB, WHIM* syndrome, Shwachman-Diamond syndrome)

Secondary neutropenias

Drug-induced neutropenia

Cytotoxic chemotherapy or radiation therapy

Alcohol use disorder

Infection

Autoimmune neutropenia, including chronic secondary neutropenia in AIDS

Bone marrow replacement (eg, due to cancer, myelofibrosis, granuloma, or Gaucher cells)

Folate deficiency, vitamin B12 deficiency, or severe undernutrition

Hypersplenism

T cell large granular lymphocyte disease

* WHIM = warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, myelokathexis.

