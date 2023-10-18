Причини мальабсорбції
Mechanism
Cause
Inadequate gastric mixing, rapid emptying, or both
Billroth II gastrectomy
Gastrocolic fistula
Gastroenterostomy
Insufficient digestive agents
Autoimmune metaplastic atrophic gastritis
Biliary obstruction and cholestasis
Cholestyramine-induced bile acid loss
Pancreatic resection
Sucrase-isomaltase deficiency
Abnormal milieu
Abnormal motility secondary to diabetes, systemic sclerosis, hypothyroidism, or hyperthyroidism
Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (eg, due to blind loops, diverticula in the small intestine)
Zollinger-Ellison syndrome (low duodenal pH)
Acutely abnormal epithelium
Acute intestinal infections
Alcohol
Neomycin
Chronically abnormal epithelium
Ischemia
Radiation enteritis
Intestinal resection (eg, for Crohn disease, volvulus, intussusception, or infarction)
Jejunoileal bypass for obesity
Impaired transport
Blocked lacteals due to lymphoma or tuberculosis
Intrinsic factor deficiency (as in pernicious anemia)