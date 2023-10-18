skip to main content
Причини порушення сперматогенезу

Condition

Examples

Endocrine disorders

Abnormalities of the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal axis

Adrenal disorders

Hyperprolactinemia

Hypogonadism, sometimes related to obesity

Hypothyroidism

Genetic disorders

Cystic fibrosis

Gonadal dysgenesis

Klinefelter syndrome

Microdeletions of sections of the Y chromosome (in 10–15% of men with severely impaired spermatogenesis)

Genitourinary disorders

Cryptorchidism

Infections (eg, gonococcal or chlamydial urethritis)

Injury

Mumps orchitis

Testicular atrophy

Varicocele

Heat

Exposure to excessive heat within the last 3 months

Fever

Medications or other substances*

Alcohol consumed in excessive amounts

Anabolic steroids

Androgens

Antiandrogens (eg, bicalutamide, cyproterone, flutamide)

Antimalarial drugs

Aspirin when taken long term

Caffeine in excessive amounts (possibly)

Cannabis

Chlorambucil

Cimetidine

Colchicine

Corticosteroids

Cotrimoxazole

Cyclophosphamide

Ethanol

Estrogens

Gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists (to treat prostate cancer)

Ketoconazole

Medroxyprogesterone

Methotrexate

Monoamine oxidase inhibitors

Nitrofurantoin

Opioids

Spironolactone

Sulfasalazine

Certain toxins

Heavy metals

Pesticides

Phthalates

Polychlorinated biphenyl compounds (PCBs)

* Other medications and other substances can be harmful, but those listed are more significant.

