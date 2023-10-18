Причини порушення сперматогенезу
Condition
Examples
Endocrine disorders
Abnormalities of the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal axis
Hypogonadism, sometimes related to obesity
Genetic disorders
Gonadal dysgenesis
Microdeletions of sections of the Y chromosome (in 10–15% of men with severely impaired spermatogenesis)
Genitourinary disorders
Infections (eg, gonococcal or chlamydial urethritis)
Injury
Mumps orchitis
Testicular atrophy
Varicocele
Heat
Exposure to excessive heat within the last 3 months
Fever
Medications or other substances*
Alcohol consumed in excessive amounts
Anabolic steroids
Androgens
Antiandrogens (eg, bicalutamide, cyproterone, flutamide)
Antimalarial drugs
Aspirin when taken long term
Caffeine in excessive amounts (possibly)
Cannabis
Chlorambucil
Cimetidine
Colchicine
Corticosteroids
Cotrimoxazole
Cyclophosphamide
Ethanol
Estrogens
Gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists (to treat prostate cancer)
Ketoconazole
Medroxyprogesterone
Methotrexate
Monoamine oxidase inhibitors
Nitrofurantoin
Opioids
Spironolactone
Sulfasalazine
Certain toxins
Heavy metals
Pesticides
Phthalates
Polychlorinated biphenyl compounds (PCBs)
* Other medications and other substances can be harmful, but those listed are more significant.