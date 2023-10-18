Причини гіпопітуїтаризму
Cause
Examples
Causes primarily affecting the pituitary gland (primary hypopituitarism)
Pituitary tumors
Adenoma
Craniopharyngioma
Autoimmune dysfunction
Lymphocytic hypophysitis
Iatrogenic
Medications (eg, hypophysitis due to immune checkpoint inhibitors such as CTLA-4 and PD-1/PDL-1 inhibitors)
Irradiation
Surgical extirpation
Idiopathic isolated or multiple pituitary hormone deficiencies
Infarction or ischemic necrosis
Hemorrhagic infarction (pituitary apoplexy)
Shock, especially postpartum (Sheehan syndrome), or in diabetes mellitus or sickle cell disease
Vascular thrombosis or aneurysm, especially of the internal carotid artery
Infiltrative disorders
Inflammatory processes
Meningitis (tubercular, other bacterial, fungal, malarial)
Pituitary abscess
Causes primarily affecting the hypothalamus (secondary hypopituitarism)
Hypothalamic tumors
Craniopharyngioma
Ependymoma
Meningioma
Metastatic tumor
Pinealoma
Iatrogenic
Surgical transection of the pituitary stalk
Inflammatory processes
Neurohormone deficiencies of the hypothalamus
Isolated
Multiple
Trauma
Basal skull fracture
CTLA-4 = cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4; PD-1 = programmed cell death protein 1 ; PDL-1 = programmed cell death ligand 1.