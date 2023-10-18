Рекомендації щодо скринінгу* на злоякісні новоутворення в пацієнтів літнього віку
Cancer to Be Detected
Test
Frequency
Comments†
Mammography
Every 2 years
For women 50–74: B recommendation by the USPSTF
For women 40–49: Individualized screening decision based on assessment of potential benefits and harms: C recommendation by the USPSTF
For women ≥ 75: I recommendation by the USPSTF
Continuing screening if in good health and life expectancy is >10 years recommended by the ACS
Papanicolaou (Pap) test (evidence for newer methods is insufficient)
One of the following:
For women > 65: D recommendation against screening by the USPSTF if results of adequate recent screening have been normal and women are not at high risk
For women who have had a total hysterectomy and no history of high-grade precancerous lesions or cancer: D recommendation against having Pap tests by the USPSTF
For women > 65: Stopping screening suggested by ACOG if women have no history of cervical changes plus one of the following:
Screening test (FOBT/FIT, flexible sigmoidoscopy, colonoscopy)
For adults 50–75: A recommendation by USPSTF
For adults 45–49: B recommendation by USPSTF
For adults 76–85: C recommendation by USPSTF (citing a very small net benefit of screening in those who have been previously screened) for selective routine screening (should be individualized, taking into account patient’s overall health and screening history)
For people> 85: Stopping screening (USPSTF guidelines state that most organizations recommend that screening stop in people > 85 years)
gFOBT
FIT
FIT-MT-sDNA
gFOBT and FIT: Yearly
FIT-MT-sDNA: Every 1–3 years
Flexible sigmoidoscopy
Every 5 years
When sigmoidoscopy is used with FIT, every 10 years plus FIT every year, recommendation by the USPSTF
Colonoscopy
Every 10 years
Recommendation by the USPSTF
CT colonography
Every 5 years
Recommendation by the USPSTF
Low-dose CT
Every year
For patients 50–80 who have a ≥ 20 pack-year smoking history and currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years: B recommendation by the USPSTF
PSA measurement
DRE
Individualized
For men 55 to 69: PSA screening based on individualized evaluation of harms versus benefits (C recommendation by the USPSTF)
For men ≥ 70 years: D recommendation against PSA screening by the USPSTF
* Cancer screening should be carefully considered and individual risks versus benefits should be considered, particularly in patients with an estimated life expectancy ≤ 10 years. Recommendations vary slightly among different professional societies and groups.
† Recommendations in the table rely mainly on the USPSTF and sometimes on the CDC and other organizations.
USPSTF recommendations are based on strength of evidence and net benefit (benefit minus harm):
ACS = American Cancer Society; ACOG = American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists; DRE = digital rectal examination; FIT = fecal immunochemical test; FOBT = fecal occult blood test; gFOBT = guaiac FOBT; PSA = prostate-specific antigen; MT-sDNA = multitarget stool DNA; USPSTF = U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.