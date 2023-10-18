skip to main content
MSD Довідник версія для фахівців
Набуті причини тромбоемболіїї

Condition

Comments

Antiphospholipid syndrome

Autoimmune disorder with increased risk of venous or arterial thrombi and pregnancy complications due to the presence of antiphospholipid antibodies

Atherosclerosis

Increases risk of arterial thrombi

Higher risk in patients with preexisting stenosis

When atherosclerotic plaques rupture, they expose or release tissue factor, activate coagulation, initiate local platelet adhesion and aggregation, and cause thrombosis

Cancer (pancreas, stomach, lung, breast, prostate, colon, promyelocytic leukemia)

May activate coagulation by expressing and exposing tissue factor on membrane surfaces, by secreting a factor X–activating protease, or both

Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia

Associated with the development of antibodies directed against heparin-platelet factor 4 complexes that activate platelets, leading to consumptive thrombocytopenia and venous or arterial thrombosis

Hyperhomocysteinemia

Possible cause

Due to deficiency of folate, vitamin B12, or vitamin B6 or mutations in the genes coding for cystathionine-beta synthase (homocystinuria) or methylene-tetrahydrofolate reductase

Infection, if severe (eg, sepsis)

Increases risk of venous thromboembolism

Increases expression and exposure of tissue factor by monocytes and macrophages

Decreases formation of activated protein C

Increases factor VIII levels

Oral contraceptives that contain estrogen

Low absolute risk (3–9/10,000) of venous thrombosis but higher than in nonpregnant nonusers (1–5/10,000)

More frequent in patients who have a genetic abnormality that predisposes to venous thromboembolism, and in patients who smoke or are 35 years of age

Tissue injury

Due to trauma or surgery

Venous stasis

Due to surgery, orthopedic or paralytic immobilization, heart failure, pregnancy, bed rest, travel, or obesity

