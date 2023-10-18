Набуті причини тромбоемболіїї
Condition
Comments
Autoimmune disorder with increased risk of venous or arterial thrombi and pregnancy complications due to the presence of antiphospholipid antibodies
Increases risk of arterial thrombi
Higher risk in patients with preexisting stenosis
When atherosclerotic plaques rupture, they expose or release tissue factor, activate coagulation, initiate local platelet adhesion and aggregation, and cause thrombosis
Cancer (pancreas, stomach, lung, breast, prostate, colon, promyelocytic leukemia)
May activate coagulation by expressing and exposing tissue factor on membrane surfaces, by secreting a factor X–activating protease, or both
Associated with the development of antibodies directed against heparin-platelet factor 4 complexes that activate platelets, leading to consumptive thrombocytopenia and venous or arterial thrombosis
Possible cause
Due to deficiency of folate, vitamin B12, or vitamin B6 or mutations in the genes coding for cystathionine-beta synthase (homocystinuria) or methylene-tetrahydrofolate reductase
Infection, if severe (eg, sepsis)
Increases risk of venous thromboembolism
Increases expression and exposure of tissue factor by monocytes and macrophages
Decreases formation of activated protein C
Increases factor VIII levels
Oral contraceptives that contain estrogen
Low absolute risk (3–9/10,000) of venous thrombosis but higher than in nonpregnant nonusers (1–5/10,000)
More frequent in patients who have a genetic abnormality that predisposes to venous thromboembolism, and in patients who smoke or are ≥ 35 years of age
Tissue injury
Due to trauma or surgery
Venous stasis
Due to surgery, orthopedic or paralytic immobilization, heart failure, pregnancy, bed rest, travel, or obesity