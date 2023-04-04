Як лікувати врослий ніготь пальця ноги

Use the nail splitter or sharp-pointed scissors to elevate the lateral 3 to 4 mm of the affected margin of the nail from the nail bed. Advance the splitter or point of the scissors parallel to the nail bed and go all the way to the proximal nail fold (cuticle).

Cut the nail lengthwise to separate the elevated segment, being sure to also cut the portion of nail under the cuticle.

Grab the segment of nail with forceps or a hemostat back close to the root and twist the segment root toward the rest of the nail, eventually freeing it from the nail fold and cuticle.

Gently retract the nail fold and cleanse the dermis or epidermis of any hidden debris. Apply a silver nitrate stick to control any bleeding.

Consider applying silver nitrate to the exposed nail bed and granulation tissue for 2 minutes because this tends to prevent nail regrowth.