Врослий ніготь на нозі

Usually nail excision and destruction of adjacent nail matrix

In mild cases, inserting cotton between the ingrown nail plate and painful fold (using a thin toothpick) may provide immediate relief and, if continued, correct the problem. If the shoes are too tight, a larger toe box is indicated.

In most cases, however, particularly with paronychia, excision of part or occasionally all of the ingrown toenail after injecting a local anesthetic is the only effective treatment. After excision, a flexible tube can be used to separate the nail plate and painful fold and allow healing. If ingrown toenails recur, sodium hydroxide or phenol is applied to permanently destroy the nearby lateral nail matrix. (See also How To Treat an Ingrown Toenail.) Phenol should not be used if there is arterial insufficiency.