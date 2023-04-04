Як видалити кліща

Prophylactic doxycycline (a single dose 200 mg orally for adults or 4 mg/kg for children under 8 years old) can prevent Lyme disease but should be given only when all of the following criteria are met:

The patient is from an area where the incidence of Lyme disease is high.

A partially engorged deer tick in the nymphal stage is discovered on the body.

The tick is suspected to have been attached for at least 36 hours.

Some experts recommend a longer course of doxycycline (100 mg 2 times a day for 10 to 20 days) to ensure eradication.

Prophylactic antibiotic treatment of tick bites is otherwise not recommended.