Як виконувати есхаротомію при опіках

Eschar compressing or potentially compressing tissue in or surrounding burn area

Compressed tissue is identified by any of the following:

Absent distal arterial flow as determined with a Doppler ultrasonic flow meter in the absence of systemic hypotension

An oxygen saturation below 95% in the distal end of the extremity as shown by pulse oximetry in the absence of systemic hypoxia

Measurement of compartment pressure > 30 mm Hg

Impending or established respiratory compromise due to circumferential torso or neck burns

Physicians should have a high index of suspicion and a low threshold for doing escharotomy.