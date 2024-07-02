Первинні лімфоми головного мозку

MRI

Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) analysis or biopsy

MRI can suggest the diagnosis of primary brain lymphoma. However, MRI may be unable to distinguish cerebral toxoplasmosis (which is common among patients with end-stage HIV infection [AIDS]) or some gliomas from lymphoma, requiring diagnosis by tissue biopsy or CSF cytology.

CSF must be examined to rule out lymphomatous meningitis if there is gadolinium enhancement on MRI or if clinical examination detects evidence of meningeal signs, particularly if cranial neuropathies are detected. In immunocompromised patients, Epstein-Barr virus DNA may be detected in CSF. If CSF does not contain lymphoma cells or Epstein-Barr virus DNA, guided-needle or open biopsy is required. Because lymphoma is initially highly sensitive to corticosteroids, giving these medications just before biopsy may cause the lesion to disappear, resulting in a false-negative biopsy. Thus, corticosteroids should not be given to patients with suspected CNS lymphoma until after definitive diagnosis, unless absolutely necessary because of acute clinical deterioration.

Staging of primary brain lymphomas involves imaging of the chest, abdomen, and pelvis; slit-lamp examination of the eye; and bone marrow biopsy to determine how far the tumor has spread.