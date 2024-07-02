Acinetobacter Інфекції

The most common manifestations of Acinetobacter disease are

Respiratory infections

A. baumannii (AB) infections typically occur in people who are critically ill and hospitalized. Community-acquired infections (mostly pneumonia) are more common in tropical climates. Case fatality rates associated with AB infections may approach 70% when infections are due to antimicrobial-resistant strains (1).

Acinetobacter can cause community-acquired bronchiolitis and tracheobronchitis in healthy children and tracheobronchitis in immunocompromised adults. Acinetobacter easily colonize tracheostomy sites. Hospital-acquired Acinetobacter pneumonias are frequently multilobar and complicated. Secondary bacteremia and septic shock are associated with a poor prognosis.

Acinetobacter species can also cause wound infections and suppurative infections (eg, abscesses) in any organ system, including the lungs, urinary tract, skin, and soft tissues; bacteremia may occur.

Rarely, these organisms cause meningitis (primarily after neurosurgical procedures), cellulitis, or phlebitis in patients with an indwelling venous catheter; ocular infections; native or prosthetic valve endocarditis; osteomyelitis; septic arthritis; or pancreatic and liver abscesses.

The significance of Acinetobacter isolates from clinical specimens, such as respiratory secretions from intubated patients or specimens from open wounds, is difficult to determine because they often represent colonization.

Фактори ризику Risk factors for Acinetobacter infection depend on the type of infection (hospital-acquired, community-acquired, multidrug resistant—see table Risk Factors for Acinetobacter Infection). Таблиця Фактори ризику для Інфекція, викликана Acinetobacter Таблиця

Резистентність Acinetobacter до лікарських засобів Multidrug-resistant A. baumannii (MDR-AB) and, more specifically, carbapenem-resistant AB (CRAB) species have emerged, particularly in intensive care units (ICUs) in immunosuppressed patients, patients with serious underlying disorders, and patients treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics after an invasive procedure. Spread in ICUs has been attributed to colonized health care professionals, contaminated common equipment, and contaminated parenteral nutrition solutions. Historically, Acinetobacter infections were associated with wars in Vietnam and Korea but more recently have been associated with wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, a large percentage of which involved antibiotic-resistant strains.