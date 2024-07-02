Прояви інфекції

Infectious diseases commonly increase the numbers of mature and immature circulating neutrophils. Mechanisms include demargination and release of immature granulocytes from bone marrow, interleukin-1–mediated and interleukin-6–mediated release of neutrophils from bone marrow, and colony-stimulating factors elaborated by macrophages, lymphocytes, and other tissues. Exaggeration of these phenomena (eg, in trauma, inflammation, and similar stresses) can result in release of excessive numbers of immature leukocytes into the circulation (leukemoid reaction), with leukocyte counts up to 25,000 to 30,000/mcL (25 to 30 × 109/L).

Conversely, some infections (eg, typhoid fever, brucellosis) commonly cause leukopenia. In overwhelming, severe infections, profound leukopenia is often a poor prognostic sign.

Characteristic morphologic changes in the neutrophils of septic patients include Döhle bodies, toxic granulations, and vacuolization.

Anemia can develop despite adequate tissue iron stores. If anemia is chronic, it is a normochromic, normocytic anemia characterized by low serum iron, low total iron-binding capacity, and normal to increased serum ferritin.

Serious infection may cause thrombocytopenia and disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC).