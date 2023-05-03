Як виконати катетерізацію уретри у жінки

Place all equipment within easy reach on an uncontaminated sterile field on a bedside tray. You may put the box containing the catheter and the drainage system between the patient’s legs, so that it is easily accessible during the procedure.

If not done already, attach the catheter to the collection system and do not break the seal unless a different type or size of catheter is required.

Test the retention balloon for leaks by inflating it with water.

Apply lubricant to the tip of the catheter.

Saturate the applicator swabs, cotton balls or gauze with povidone iodine.

Place the sterile fenestrated drape over the pelvis so that the vulva is exposed.

Gently spread the labia and expose the urethral meatus, using your nondominant hand. This hand is now contaminated and must not be removed from the labia or touch any of the equipment during the rest of the procedure.

Cleanse the area around the meatus with each cotton ball saturated in povidone iodine. Use a circular motion, beginning at the meatus and working your way outward. Discard or set aside the newly contaminated gauze or cotton balls.

Hold the lubricated catheter and gently pass it through the urethra, using your free hand. Urine should flow freely into the collection tubing. If the catheter accidentally passes into the vagina, it should be discarded and a new catheter used.

Inflate the balloon with the recommended volume of water, usually 10 mL. Resistance or pain may indicate that the balloon is in the urethra and not the bladder. If so, deflate the balloon, then insert it all the way before reinflation.