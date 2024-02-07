Тихий лімфоцитарний тиреоїдит

Silent lymphocytic thyroiditis is a self-limited, subacute disorder occurring most commonly in women during the postpartum period. Symptoms are initially of hyperthyroidism, then hypothyroidism, and then generally recovery to the euthyroid state. Treatment of the hyperthyroid phase is with a beta-blocker. If hypothyroidism is permanent, lifelong thyroxine supplementation is needed.

(See also Overview of Thyroid Function.)

The term "silent" refers to the absence of thyroid tenderness in contrast with subacute thyroiditis, which usually causes thyroid tenderness.

Silent lymphocytic thyroiditis causes most cases of postpartum thyroid dysfunction. It occurs in approximately 5 to 10% of postpartum women.

Thyroid biopsy reveals lymphocytic infiltration as in Hashimoto thyroiditis but without lymphoid follicles and scarring. Thyroid peroxidase autoantibodies and, less commonly, antithyroglobulin antibodies are almost always positive during pregnancy and the postpartum period in these patients. Thus, this disorder would appear to be a variant of Hashimoto thyroiditis.

Symptoms and Signs of Silent Lymphocytic Thyroiditis The condition usually begins within 12 to 16 weeks after childbirth. Silent lymphocytic thyroiditis is characterized by a variable degree of painless thyroid enlargement with a hyperthyroid phase of several weeks, often followed by transient hypothyroidism due to depleted thyroid hormone stores but usually eventual recovery to the euthyroid state (as noted for painful subacute thyroiditis). The hyperthyroid phase is self-limited and may be brief or overlooked. Many women with this disorder are diagnosed when they become hypothyroid, which occasionally is permanent. Eye signs and pretibial myxedema do not occur.

Diagnosis of Silent Lymphocytic Thyroiditis History and physical examination

Serum thyroxine (T4), triiodothyronine (T3), and thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) levels Silent lymphocytic thyroiditis is frequently undiagnosed. Suspicion of the diagnosis generally depends on clinical findings, typically once hypothyroidism has occurred. Thyroid function test results vary depending on the phase of illness. Initially, serum T4 and T3 are elevated and TSH is suppressed. In the hypothyroid phase, these findings are reversed. White blood cell count and erythrocyte sedimentation rate are normal. Needle biopsy provides definitive diagnosis but is usually unnecessary. Цінні поради та підводні камені

Treatment of Silent Lymphocytic Thyroiditis Usually a beta-blocker

Sometimes thyroid hormone replacement Because silent lymphocytic thyroiditis lasts only a few months, treatment is conservative, usually requiring only a beta-blocker (eg, propranolol) during the hyperthyroid phase. Antithyroid medications, surgery, and radioiodine therapy are contraindicated. Thyroid hormone replacement may be required during the hypothyroid phase. Most patients recover normal thyroid function, although some remain permanently hypothyroid. Therefore, thyroid function should be reevaluated after 9 to 12 months of thyroxine therapy; replacement is stopped for 5 weeks, and TSH is remeasured. This disorder usually recurs after subsequent pregnancies.