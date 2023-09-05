Артрит скронево-нижньощелепного суглоба (СНЩС)

Infection of the temporomandibular joint (TMJ) may result from direct extension of adjacent infection or hematogenous spread of bloodborne organisms (see Acute Infectious Arthritis). The joint area is inflamed, and jaw movement is limited and painful. Local signs of infection associated with evidence of a systemic disease or with an adjacent infection suggest the diagnosis. X-ray results are negative in the early stages but may show bone destruction later. If suppurative arthritis is suspected, the joint is aspirated to confirm the diagnosis and to identify the causative organism. Diagnosis must be made rapidly to prevent permanent joint damage.

Treatment includes antibiotics, proper hydration, pain control, and motion restriction. Parenteral penicillin G is the antibiotic of choice until a specific bacteriologic diagnosis can be made on the basis of culture and sensitivity testing. For methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections of the oral structures, IV vancomycin is the antibiotic of choice. Suppurative infections are aspirated or incised and drained. Once the infection is controlled, passive jaw-opening exercises help prevent scarring and limitation of motion.