Gary D. Klasser, DMD

Спеціалізація та досвід роботи

  • Dentistry, Orofacial Pain, Temporomandibular Disorders

Членство в професійних спілках

Освіта

  • Doctor of Dental Medicine: University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Canada
  • University of Kentucky, Certificate in Orofacial Pain
  • Fellowship: Oral Medicine/Oral Oncology, University of Illinois at Chicago

Сертифікати

  • Fellow, American Academy of Orofacial Pain

Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації

  • Co-Editor, Orofacial Pain: Guidelines for Assessment, Diagnosis, and Management, American Academy of Orofacial Pain
  • Co-Editor, Manual of Temporomandibular Disorders
  • Co-Editor, Temporomandibular Disorders: A Translational Approach From Basic Science to Clinical Applicability
  • Over 80 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • Over 25 book chapters
  • Past President, American Academy of Orofacial Pain

Глави посібника та коментарі