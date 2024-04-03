skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Дискомфорт язика

ЗаBernard J. Hennessy, DDS, Texas A&M University, College of Dentistry
Переглянуто/перевірено квіт. 2024

    Tongue discomfort includes both pain and burning sensations, often caused by irritation.

    (See also table Oral Findings in Systemic Disorders in topic Systemic Disorders and the Mouth.)

    The most common causes of tongue discomfort are

    • Certain foods, especially acidic ones (eg, pineapple)

    • Certain ingredients in toothpaste (eg, sodium lauryl sulfate), mouthwash, candy, or gum

    • Certain medications (commonly, those that cause dry mouth: antihistamines, antipsychotics, tricyclic antidepressants; less commonly, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or chemotherapeutic agents such as methotrexate, bleomycin, 5-fluorouracil)

    • Accidental trauma to tongue during mastication or due to nocturnal bruxism, or trauma from broken restorations or sharp teeth

    Other causes of tongue discomfort include

    Atrophic glossitis sometimes causes a burning sensation of the tongue; it has many causes, including deficiency of iron or vitamin B12 and dry mouth (xerostomia). Burning mouth syndrome causes no visible signs, but patients have burning pain and paresthesia of the tongue and often of the mouth and lips.

    Evaluation of tongue discomfort must first exclude submandibular space infection, which is life-threatening due to potential airway obstruction. Many other causes, such as a sharp tooth edge or candidiasis, are readily apparent on examination. Identifying irritant causes often requires sequential elimination of possible causes. Burning mouth syndrome is a diagnosis of exclusion once other causes have been ruled out.

    Tongue discomfort not caused by infection is usually treated by eliminating the cause (eg, changing brands of toothpaste, particularly to a brand that does not contain sodium lauryl sulfate), avoiding irritating/acidic/spicy foods, or having a sharp or broken tooth repaired. Warm salt-water rinses may help. Identified underlying conditions are treated.

    Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.