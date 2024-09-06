Синдром Вольфа-Паркінсона-Уайта (синдром WPW)

An accessory pathway connecting an atrium and a ventricle is the substrate for the Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. When the accessory AV connection conducts in the antegrade direction, the AV nodal delay is bypassed and a portion of ventricular myocardium is activated before the rest is activated by the normal conduction system. This ventricular pre-excitation produces a short PR interval (< 0.12 seconds), a wide QRS complex (≥ 0.12 seconds) with an initial slurred component (the delta wave) which, along with symptoms of paroxysmal tachycardia, define the classic (manifest) Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome (1). Classic (manifest) Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome occurs in about 1 to 3/1000 people ([2] sampled in Canadian men).

Depending on the orientation of the delta wave, a pseudoinfarction pattern Q-wave may be present. Because the early depolarized parts of the ventricle also repolarize early, the T-wave vector may be abnormal.

If the accessory AV connection can conduct in the retrograde direction, it can support a form of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia called orthodromic atrioventricular reentrant tachycardia. The accessory AV connection tends to have a longer refractory period at baseline heart rates than the AV node. At a premature atrial depolarization coupling interval less than the refractory period of the accessory AV pathway, but longer than the refractory period of the AV node, antegrade accessory AV pathway transmission is blocked but antegrade AV nodal conduction proceeds. The ECG shows a sudden increase in the PR interval and loss of the delta wave. When antegrade conduction through the AV node is sufficiently slow, it can find the distal accessory AV connection ready to conduct, but now in the retrograde (ventricle to atrium) direction. When this retrograde accessory AC connection transmission finds the atria and, subsequently, the AV node ready to conduct again in the antegrade direction, around-and-around atrioventricular reentry occurs. The ECG then shows a rapid, regular, tachycardia. This orthodromic atrioventricular tachycardia is the usual (95%) type of AV reentrant tachycardia (3).

Less commonly, and more often induced by a ventricular premature beat, the reentry occurs in the opposite direction (antidromic atrioventricular reentrant tachycardia). Since 5% of patients with an accessory AV connection have multiple accessory AV connections (4), it is also possible to have a dual accessory AV connection atrioventricular reentrant tachycardia that uses one accessory AV connection for antegrade conduction and another accessory AV connection for retrograde conduction.

The accessory atrioventricular connection in WPW syndrome behaves like atrial myocardium, a fast channel tissue, the refractory period of which shortens with increasing rates. Accordingly, should a rapid supraventricular rhythm occur, the ventricular response may not be controlled by the usual increased refractoriness of the AV node as the accessory AV connection may be able to conduct at very rapid rates. This is particularly relevant to the ventricular response rate to atrial fibrillation which may be sufficiently rapid as to produce hemodynamic compromise and may induce ventricular fibrillation and sudden death. Sudden death may be the first clinical manifestation of WPW syndrome, particularly in adolescence. In some patients with an accessory AV connection that conducts in the retrograde direction (and can, therefore, participate in orthodromic atrioventricular reentrant tachycardia) the accessory AV connection does not conduct in the antegrade direction. Such patients do not have the WPW pattern on their ECG and are said to have concealed WPW syndrome. They are not at risk of rapidly conducted supraventricular arrhythmias.

WPW syndrome is mainly idiopathic, although it is more common among patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, transposition of the great vessels, or Epstein's anomaly.