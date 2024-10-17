Virusi vya Homa ya Ini
Transmission
Symptoms and Prognosis
Prevention
Ingestion of something contaminated with the stool of an infected person, usually because of poor hygiene or inadequate sanitation (called the fecal-oral route).
Usually no symptoms in young children
Usually in older children and adults, typical symptoms of acute hepatitis (poor appetite, nausea, vomiting, and often jaundice)
Usually complete recovery
Does not become chronic
Use of good hygiene when handling food and avoidance of contaminated water
Vaccination against hepatitis A for all children and for adults likely to be exposed to the infection
If people are exposed to hepatitis A, hepatitis A vaccine or standard immune globulin*
Less easily transmitted than hepatitis A
Contact with blood and other body fluids (such as semen, vaginal fluids, or saliva)—as occurs during the following:
Generally more serious than hepatitis A and occasionally fatal
More severe symptoms when people with hepatitis B also have hepatitis D
Joint pains and itchy red hives on the skin (wheals) in addition to typical symptoms of acute hepatitis
Can become chronic, with increased risk of liver cancer
Avoidance of high-risk behavior, such as sharing needles to inject drugs and having several sex partners
Vaccination against hepatitis B for all children (starting at birth) and for people likely to be exposed to the infection
If people are exposed to hepatitis B (including babies born to mothers with hepatitis B), hepatitis B immune globulin* and the vaccine
Contact with blood and other body fluids (such as semen, vaginal fluids, or saliva)—as occurs during the following:
At first, usually mild or no symptoms but sometimes alternating between mild and more severe symptoms
Becomes chronic in about 75% of people, with increased risk of severe scarring of the liver (cirrhosis) and liver cancer, but usually only if cirrhosis has developed first
Avoidance of high-risk behavior, such as sharing needles to inject drugs and getting tattoos and body piercings
No vaccine currently available
Contact with blood and other body fluids (such as semen, vaginal fluids, or saliva)—as occurs during the following:
Occurs only as a coinfection with hepatitis B and usually makes the hepatitis B infection more severe
Same as for hepatitis B:
Ingestion of something contaminated with the stool of an infected person (called the fecal-oral route), usually because of poor hygiene or inadequate sanitation
Occasionally consumption of meat from an infected animal
Severe symptoms, especially in pregnant women
Does not usually become chronic
Vaccination against hepatitis E (currently available only in China)
* Standard immune globulin is a preparation containing antibodies obtained from the blood (plasma) of people with a normal immune system. It is used to treat a variety of diseases. Hepatitis B immune globulin contains antibodies obtained from the blood of people who have high levels of antibodies to hepatitis B. It is given by injection into a muscle or into a vein.
† A pregnant woman infected with hepatitis B or hepatitis C can transmit the virus to her baby.