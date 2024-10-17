ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Baadhi ya Visababishaji vya Uke Kuwasha na Kutokwa Uchafu kwa Watoto

Cause

Common Features

Diagnostic Approach

Irritation caused by urine or stool

Itching or redness of the vulva or vaginal opening, and sometimes a vaginal discharge

Sometimes pain during urination

A doctor's evaluation

Foreign object in the vagina (often toilet paper or a small toy)

Vaginal discharge, sometimes with a foul odor and/or containing small amounts of blood

A doctor's evaluation, sometimes done after the girl is sedated or given a general anesthetic

Pinworm infestation

Itching of the anal area (and sometimes vaginal opening) that worsens at night

Examination of the vulva and vaginal opening and anus to check for pinworms

Infections such as

Irritation, redness, and sometimes swelling of the vulva or vaginal opening

Vaginal discharge, usually yellow or green

Sometimes pain during urination

Examination of the discharge under a microscope and analysis of a sample to check for microorganisms that can cause vaginal infections

Chemical irritation (such as that due to soaps, bubble baths, hygiene sprays, or vaginal creams and ointments)

Redness, itching, swelling, and soreness of the vulva

A doctor's evaluation

Skin disorders such as psoriasis, lichen sclerosus, lichen simplex chronicus, and lichen planus (due to an autoimmune reaction, when the body attacks its own tissues)

Rashes, itching, or other symptoms, depending on the disorder

Usually a doctor's evaluation alone

Sometimes a biopsy

Sexual abuse

Bruising, redness, or injury to the vulva, vagina, anus, and/or mouth

Sometimes vaginal discharge that may have a foul odor or contains blood

Often vague symptoms (such as fatigue or abdominal pain) or changes in behavior (such as starting to have temper tantrums or withdrawing from daily activities)

A doctor's evaluation

To check for sexually transmitted infections, examination of the discharge under a microscope and analysis of a sample

