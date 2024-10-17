ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Baadhi ya Visababishaji na Sifa za Maumivu ya Fupanyonga Wakati wa Ujauzito wa Mapema

Cause

Common Features*

Diagnostic Approach†

Normal changes of pregnancy, including stretching and growth of the uterus and surrounding connective tissues

A crampy sensation or pressure in the lower abdomen, pelvis, and/or lower back

Sometimes, sudden sharp pain with movement (round ligament pain)

Regular prenatal check-up with maternal vital signs, examination of the abdomen, sometimes pelvic examination, and measurement of fetal heart rate

Sometimes ultrasonography of the pelvis

A miscarriage

Crampy pain in the pelvis

Usually vaginal bleeding, sometimes with passage of tissue from the pregnancy

Fetal heart rate measurement

A pregnancy blood test

Ultrasonography of the pelvis

An ectopic pregnancy (an abnormally located pregnancy—not in its usual place in the uterus)

Abdominal or pelvic pain that

  • Is usually accompanied by vaginal bleeding

  • May be dull and come and go or may be severe, sudden, and constant

If the ectopic pregnancy has ruptured, possibly fainting, light-headedness, or a rapid heart rate

A pregnancy blood test

Ultrasonography of the pelvis

Sometimes laparoscopy (insertion of a viewing tube through an incision in the abdomen) or laparotomy (surgery involving an incision into the abdomen)

Ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome

Use of fertility medications for current pregnancy

Dull abdominal pain or pressure

If moderate or severe, weight gain, abdominal distension and ascites, acute kidney disease, pleural effusion, or disseminated intravascular coagulation

Ultrasonography

Blood tests

Urinary tract infections

Often burning during urination, an urge to urinate often (frequency), and a need to urinate immediately (urgency)

Sometimes, discomfort felt in the area above the pubic bone

Sometimes, blood in urine

Sometimes, fever and chills

Urine tests (urinalysis) and culture

* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.

† In pregnant women with concerning symptoms, the doctor assesses maternal vital signs, does a physical examination, and evaluates the status of the fetus with a fetal heart rate monitor or ultrasound.

