Baadhi ya Sababu na Sifa za Kufunga Choo
Cause
Examples/Common Features*
Tests
Acute constipation†
Acute intestinal obstruction
Twisting of a loop of intestine (volvulus), hernia, adhesions, and fecal impaction
Usually vomiting, crampy abdominal pain, and a distended abdomen
Abdominal x-rays
Sometimes CT
Ileus (temporary absence of the contractile movements of the intestine)
Major acute illness, such as sepsis (a severe infection of the bloodstream)
Immediately after abdominal surgery
Recent head or spinal cord injury
Prolonged bed rest
Abdominal x-rays
Medications and illicit drugs
Medications with anticholinergic effects, such as antihistamines, some antidepressants, antipsychotics, medications used to treat Parkinson disease, and medications that reduce or stop muscle spasms in the digestive tract (antispasmodics)
Medications containing certain metals (iron, aluminum, calcium, barium, or bismuth)
Opioids
Calcium channel blockers
Usually constipation that begins shortly after starting a new medication
A doctor's examination to exclude other causes of constipation
Sometimes stopping the medication to see whether constipation resolves
Chronic constipation‡
Often constipation that has recently developed, persists for weeks, and gradually worsens as the tumor grows
Sometimes blood in stool (blood may be visible or detected during a doctor's examination)
Colonoscopy with biopsy
Metabolic disorders
Diabetes mellitus, an underactive thyroid gland (hypothyroidism), high levels of calcium in the blood (hypercalcemia), kidney failure, or pregnancy
Blood tests
Central nervous system disorders (affecting the brain or spinal cord)
Parkinson disease, multiple sclerosis, stroke, or spinal cord injury or disorders
MRI and/or CT
Peripheral nervous system disorders (affecting nerves outside the brain and spinal cord)
Hirschsprung disease, neurofibromatosis, or autonomic neuropathy
A doctor’s examination
Sometimes x-rays after barium is inserted in the rectum (barium enema) and/or biopsy
Dyssynergic defecation (dysfunction affecting nerves and muscles in the pelvis that coordinate defecation)
Straining
Needing to use fingers to have a bowel movement
Pressure measurements of the anus and rectum (anorectal manometry)
Systemic disorders
Systemic sclerosis, amyloidosis, skin inflammation plus muscle inflammation and muscle degeneration (dermatomyositis), or weakness and stiff muscles (myotonic dystrophy)
A doctor’s examination
Sometimes biopsy and/or blood tests
Functional disorders
Inactive colon (colonic inertia), irritable bowel syndrome, functional constipation, or disordered defecation
Often a sense of a blockage in the anus and/or rectum, prolonged or difficult defecation, or excessive straining
A doctor’s examination
Sometimes sigmoidoscopy
Dietary factors
Low-fiber diet or chronic laxative abuse
A doctor’s examination
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† There is some overlap between causes of acute and chronic constipation. In particular, medications are common causes of both.
CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.