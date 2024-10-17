ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Baadhi ya Dawa za Kupambana na Virusi za Maambukizi ya Virusi vya Herpesi

Medication

Common Uses

Some Side Effects

Acyclovir

Genital herpes

Herpes zoster (shingles)

Chickenpox

Few serious side effects

Rarely, kidney damage

Rarely, in people with a weakened immune system, thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP) and hemolytic-uremic syndrome (HUS)

Cidofovir

Cytomegalovirus infections, including retinitis (infection of the retina of the eye)

Kidney damage

Famciclovir

Oral and genital herpes

Herpes zoster (shingles)

Chickenpox

Few serious side effects

Foscarnet

Cytomegalovirus infections

Kidney damage

Electrolyte disturbances

Genital ulcers (reversible once the medication is stopped)

Ganciclovir

Cytomegalovirus infections, including retinitis

Low white blood cell count

Letermovir

Cytomegalovirus infections in people who have had a bone marrow and renal transplant

Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea

Swelling of lower legs or hands

Cough

Headache

Fatigue

Abdominal pain

Maribavir

Cytomegalovirus infections that are resistant to other medications

Change in taste (dysgeusia)

Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea

Penciclovir (cream)

Cold sores

Few side effects

Redness at site of application

Trifluridine (eye drops)

Herpes simplex keratitis (infection of the cornea)

Stinging of the eyes

Swelling of the eyelids

Valacyclovir

Genital herpes

Herpes zoster (shingles)

Chickenpox

Few serious side effects (similar to acyclovir)

Valganciclovir

Cytomegalovirus infections

Similar to ganciclovir (that is, a low white blood cell count)

Vidarabine (as ointment applied to the eyes)

Herpes simplex keratitis

Irritation of the eyes

Sensitivity to light

