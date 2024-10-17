Baadhi ya Dawa za Kupambana na Virusi za Maambukizi ya Virusi vya Herpesi
Medication
Common Uses
Some Side Effects
Acyclovir
Herpes zoster (shingles)
Few serious side effects
Rarely, kidney damage
Rarely, in people with a weakened immune system, thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP) and hemolytic-uremic syndrome (HUS)
Cidofovir
Cytomegalovirus infections, including retinitis (infection of the retina of the eye)
Kidney damage
Famciclovir
Oral and genital herpes
Herpes zoster (shingles)
Few serious side effects
Foscarnet
Kidney damage
Genital ulcers (reversible once the medication is stopped)
Ganciclovir
Cytomegalovirus infections, including retinitis
Low white blood cell count
Letermovir
Cytomegalovirus infections in people who have had a bone marrow and renal transplant
Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea
Swelling of lower legs or hands
Cough
Headache
Fatigue
Abdominal pain
Maribavir
Cytomegalovirus infections that are resistant to other medications
Change in taste (dysgeusia)
Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea
Penciclovir (cream)
Few side effects
Redness at site of application
Trifluridine (eye drops)
Herpes simplex keratitis (infection of the cornea)
Stinging of the eyes
Swelling of the eyelids
Valacyclovir
Herpes zoster (shingles)
Few serious side effects (similar to acyclovir)
Valganciclovir
Similar to ganciclovir (that is, a low white blood cell count)
Vidarabine (as ointment applied to the eyes)
Irritation of the eyes
Sensitivity to light