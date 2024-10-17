Penicillin
Medication
Common Uses
Some Potential Side Effects
Amoxicillin
Ampicillin
Cloxacillin
Dicloxacillin
Flucloxacillin
Nafcillin
Oxacillin
Penicillin G
Penicillin V
Wide range of infections, including streptococcal infections, enterococcal infections, syphilis, and Lyme disease
Dicloxacillin, nafcillin, and oxacillin: Most often used to treat staphylococcal infections
Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea*
Allergic reactions, such as rash and hives, with serious anaphylactic reactions
Kidney damage (interstitial nephritis)
* Almost any antibiotic can cause Clostridioides difficile–induced diarrhea and inflammation of the colon (colitis), but clindamycin, penicillins, cephalosporins, and fluoroquinolones are the most common causes.