Penicillin

Medication

Common Uses

Some Potential Side Effects

Amoxicillin

Ampicillin

Cloxacillin

Dicloxacillin

Flucloxacillin

Nafcillin

Oxacillin

Penicillin G

Penicillin V

Wide range of infections, including streptococcal infections, enterococcal infections, syphilis, and Lyme disease

Dicloxacillin, nafcillin, and oxacillin: Most often used to treat staphylococcal infections

Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea*

Allergic reactions, such as rash and hives, with serious anaphylactic reactions

Kidney damage (interstitial nephritis)

* Almost any antibiotic can cause Clostridioides difficile–induced diarrhea and inflammation of the colon (colitis), but clindamycin, penicillins, cephalosporins, and fluoroquinolones are the most common causes.

