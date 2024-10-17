Dawa Zinazotumiwa Kutibu Kifafa
Medication
Use
Some Side Effects
Acetazolamide
Absence seizures when other antiseizure medications are ineffective
Kidney stones, dehydration, and chemical imbalances in the blood
Cannabidiol
Dravet syndrome
Tonic or atonic seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome*
Drowsiness, liver damage, loss of appetite, fatigue, insomnia, and diarrhea
Carbamazepine
Focal-onset seizures
Secondarily generalized-onset seizures (including focal-to-bilateral tonic-clonic seizures)
A low white blood cell count (neutropenia), production of too few blood cells (aplastic anemia, which can be fatal), a low platelet count (thrombocytopenia), a severe rash, digestive upset, liver damage, slurred speech (dysarthria), lethargy, dizziness, and double vision
Cenobamate
Focal-onset seizures with or without focal-to-bilateral tonic-clonic seizures†
Dizziness, double vision, sleepiness, fatigue and, rarely, suicidal thoughts
Clobazam
Absence seizures
Dravet syndrome
Focal-onset or focal-to-bilateral tonic-clonic seizures† when other antiseizure medications are ineffective
Sometimes tonic or atonic seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome*
Drowsiness, constipation, loss of coordination, thoughts of suicide, dependency on the medication, irritability, and difficulty swallowing
Clonazepam
Atonic seizures
Atypical absence seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome*
Epileptic (infantile) spasms
Myoclonic seizures
Drowsiness, abnormal behavior, loss of coordination, and loss of effectiveness of the medication after 1 to 6 months
Divalproex‡
Absence seizures
Epileptic spasms
Focal-onset seizures
Generalized-onset tonic-clonic seizures
Juvenile myoclonic epilepsy
Myoclonic seizures
Tonic or atonic seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome*
Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, temporary drowsiness, shaking (tremor), reversible hair loss, weight gain, and liver damage
A somewhat higher risk of spinal cord, spine, or brain birth defects (neural tube defects) than with other antiseizure medications
Eslicarbazepine
Focal-onset seizures
Dizziness or shakiness, double or blurred vision, drowsiness, headache, nausea, vomiting, a low sodium level in the blood, thoughts of suicide, and skin reactions, such as rash (sometimes serious)
Ethosuximide
Absence seizures
Nausea, lethargy, dizziness, headache, rash, and a low blood cell count (of all types of blood cells)
Felbamate
Used only when other antiseizure medications are ineffective
Atypical absence seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome*
Focal-onset seizures
Headache, fatigue, liver failure, and, rarely, aplastic anemia (which can be fatal)
Fosphenytoin§
Focal impaired-awareness seizures
Status epilepticus
Focal-to-bilateral tonic-clonic seizures†
Prevention of seizures after a head injury
Loss of coordination, drowsiness, dizziness, headache, itching, and tingling sensations
Gabapentin
Focal-onset seizures
Focal-to-bilateral tonic-clonic seizures†
Drowsiness, dizziness, weight gain, and headache
In children, sleepiness, aggressive behavior, mood swings, and hyperactivity
Lacosamide
Focal-onset seizures
Generalized tonic-clonic seizures in people 4 years or older
Dizziness, double vision, and thoughts of suicide
Lamotrigine
Focal-onset seizures
Generalized-onset seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome*
Generalized-onset tonic-clonic seizures
Nausea, vomiting, constipation, headache, drowsiness, dizziness, insomnia, fatigue, loss of coordination, double vision, tremor, abnormal menstrual periods, and rash
Levetiracetam
Focal-onset seizures
Juvenile myoclonic epilepsy
Myoclonic seizures
Generalized-onset seizures
Status epilepticus
Dizziness, weakness, fatigue, loss of coordination, and changes in mood and behavior
Oxcarbazepine
Focal-onset seizures
Headache, abdominal pain, double vision, drowsiness, dizziness, fatigue, nausea, and low sodium levels in the blood
Perampanel
Focal-onset seizures
Generalized-onset tonic-clonic seizures
Aggressiveness, changes in mood and behavior, thoughts of suicide, dizziness, fatigue, irritability, falls, sleepiness, nausea, vomiting, headache, weight gain, abdominal pain, and problems walking
Phenobarbital
Focal-onset seizures
Generalized-onset tonic-clonic seizures
Neonatal seizures
Status epilepticus
Drowsiness, abnormal eye movements (nystagmus), loss of coordination, anemia, and rash
In children, hyperactivity and learning difficulties
Phenytoin§
Focal impaired-awareness seizures
Focal-to-bilateral tonic-clonic seizures†
Status epilepticus (phenytoin is given intravenously)
Prevention of seizures after a head injury
Swollen gums, a low red blood cell count (anemia), loss of bone density, excessive hairiness (hirsutism), rash, and swollen glands
When high doses of phenytoin are given, loss of coordination, slurred speech, abnormal eye movements, lethargy, confusion, drowsiness, nausea, and vomiting
Pregabalin
Focal-onset seizures
Dizziness, drowsiness, loss of coordination, blurred vision, double vision, tremor, and weight gain
Tiagabine
Focal-onset seizures
Drowsiness, dizziness, confusion, slow thinking, abdominal pain, fatigue, nausea, and tremor
Topiramate
Atypical absence seizures
Dravet syndrome
Focal-onset seizures
Generalized-onset tonic-clonic seizures
Confusion, reduced concentration, difficulty finding words, fatigue, loss of appetite and weight, numbness or tingling, reduced sweating, and kidney stones
Valproate‡
Absence seizures
Dravet syndrome
Febrile seizures
Focal-onset seizures
Generalized-onset tonic-clonic seizures
Epileptic spasms
Juvenile myoclonic epilepsy
Myoclonic seizures
Neonatal seizures
Tonic or atonic seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome*
Status epilepticus
Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, weight gain, reversible hair loss, temporary drowsiness, tremor, and, rarely, liver damage
A somewhat higher risk of spinal cord, spine, or brain birth defects (neural tube defects) than with other antiseizure medications
Vigabatrin
Epileptic spasms
Focal-onset seizures
Drowsiness, dizziness, headache, fatigue, and permanent changes in vision
Zonisamide
Focal-onset seizures
Sometimes tonic or atonic seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome*
Drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness, confusion, difficulty finding words, loss of coordination, kidney stones, loss of appetite and weight, and nausea
* Atypical absence seizures, atonic seizures, and tonic seizures usually occur as part of a severe form of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, which begins before children are 4 years old.
† Focal-to-bilateral seizures are seizures that start on one side of the brain and spread to both sides.
‡ Divalproex and valproate are similar.
§ Fosphenytoin and phenytoin are similar.