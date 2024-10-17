Kuwabaini Watoto na Balehe Walio kwenye Hatari ya Kujiua
Type
Specific Factors
Risk factors for suicide
Disorders that affect the brain
Alcohol or substance abuse in adolescents
Family history
A family history of suicidal behavior
A mother with a mood disorder
A father with a history of trouble with the police
Lack of communication with parents
Increased rates of suicide in adults
Parents' use of opioids
Triggering events
Difficulties in school, including being disciplined or suspended
Loss of a loved one (such as a boyfriend or girlfriend), especially by suicide
Separation from parents
Lack of social contacts, sometimes due to having no job or not going to college
Victim of bullying
Reports of suicide in the media, which may lead to a copycat suicide
Circumstances
Access to firearms or prescription medications
A previous attempt at suicide
Barriers encountered when trying to access mental health services and/or a feeling that a stigma is attached to seeking such help
Sexual/gender minority status
—
Medications
Isotretinoin
Montelukast
Gabapentin
Prednisone
Benzodiazepines
Warning signs of suicide
Mental and physical symptoms
Preoccupation with morbid themes
Depression
A feeling of hopelessness
Low self-esteem
Dramatic changes in mood
Changes in appetite
Sleep disturbances
Tension, anxiety, or nervousness
Poor control of impulses
Changes in behavior
Poor hygiene and neglect of personal appearance (especially if it is an abrupt change)
Withdrawal from social interactions
Playing hooky from school
A decline in grades
An increase in violent behavior
Giving away favorite possessions
Conversation
Statements about feeling guilty
Statements suggesting a wish to be dead, such as “I wish I’d never been born” or “I’d like to go to sleep and never wake up”
Direct or indirect threats to commit suicide