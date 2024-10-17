Cephalosporins
Medication
Common Uses
Some Potential Side Effects
First generation
Cefadroxil
Cefazolin
Cephalexin
Cephradine
Mainly skin and soft-tissue infections
Given before surgical procedures to prevent infections
For cephalexin: Urinary tract infections
Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*
Nausea
Allergic reactions (more likely in people allergic to penicillin)
Second generation
Cefaclor
Cefotetan
Cefoxitin
Cefprozil
Cefuroxime
Some respiratory infections
Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*
Nausea
Allergic reactions (more likely in people allergic to penicillin)
Third generation
Cefdinir
Cefditoren
Cefixime
Cefotaxime
Cefoperazone
Cefpodoxime
Ceftazidime
Ceftibuten
Ceftriaxone
Given by mouth: Broad coverage of many bacteria for people with mild-to-moderate infections, including skin and soft-tissue infections
Given by injection: Serious infections (such as meningitis or infections acquired in a hospital)
Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*
Nausea
Allergic reactions (more likely in people allergic to penicillin)
Fourth generation
Cefepime
Serious infections (including Pseudomonas infections), particularly in people with a weakened immune system, and infections due to susceptible bacteria that are resistant to other antibiotics
Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*
Nausea
Allergic reactions (more likely in people allergic to penicillin)
Anti-MRSA cephalosporins
Ceftaroline/fosamil
Ceftobiprole/medocaril
Infections due to susceptible bacteria, such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)
Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*
Nausea
Allergic reactions (more likely in people allergic to penicillin)
Other cephalosporins
Cefiderocol
Urinary tract infections or pneumonia due to susceptible bacteria, such as Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Proteus mirabilis, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Enterobacter, in people over 18 years of age who have limited or no alternative treatment options
Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*
Nausea
Allergic reactions (more likely in people allergic to penicillin)
Ceftolozane/tazobactam
Complicated urinary tract or abdominal infections due to sensitive organisms
Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*
Nausea
Allergic reactions (more likely in people allergic to penicillin)
Kidney and liver problems
* Almost any antibiotic can cause Clostridioides difficile–induced diarrhea and inflammation of the colon (colitis), but clindamycin, penicillins, cephalosporins, and fluoroquinolones are the most common causes.