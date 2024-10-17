ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Cephalosporins

Medication

Common Uses

Some Potential Side Effects

First generation

Cefadroxil

Cefazolin

Cephalexin

Cephradine

Mainly skin and soft-tissue infections

Given before surgical procedures to prevent infections

For cephalexin: Urinary tract infections

Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*

Nausea

Allergic reactions (more likely in people allergic to penicillin)

Second generation

Cefaclor

Cefotetan

Cefoxitin

Cefprozil

Cefuroxime

Some respiratory infections

Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*

Nausea

Allergic reactions (more likely in people allergic to penicillin)

Third generation

Cefdinir

Cefditoren

Cefixime

Cefotaxime

Cefoperazone

Cefpodoxime

Ceftazidime

Ceftibuten

Ceftriaxone

Given by mouth: Broad coverage of many bacteria for people with mild-to-moderate infections, including skin and soft-tissue infections

Given by injection: Serious infections (such as meningitis or infections acquired in a hospital)

Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*

Nausea

Allergic reactions (more likely in people allergic to penicillin)

Fourth generation

Cefepime

Serious infections (including Pseudomonas infections), particularly in people with a weakened immune system, and infections due to susceptible bacteria that are resistant to other antibiotics

Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*

Nausea

Allergic reactions (more likely in people allergic to penicillin)

Anti-MRSA cephalosporins

Ceftaroline/fosamil

Ceftobiprole/medocaril

Infections due to susceptible bacteria, such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*

Nausea

Allergic reactions (more likely in people allergic to penicillin)

Other cephalosporins

Cefiderocol

Urinary tract infections or pneumonia due to susceptible bacteria, such as Escherichia coliKlebsiella pneumoniaeProteus mirabilisPseudomonas aeruginosa, and Enterobacter, in people over 18 years of age who have limited or no alternative treatment options

Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*

Nausea

Allergic reactions (more likely in people allergic to penicillin)

Ceftolozane/tazobactam

Complicated urinary tract or abdominal infections due to sensitive organisms

Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*

Nausea

Allergic reactions (more likely in people allergic to penicillin)

Kidney and liver problems

* Almost any antibiotic can cause Clostridioides difficile–induced diarrhea and inflammation of the colon (colitis), but clindamycin, penicillins, cephalosporins, and fluoroquinolones are the most common causes.

