Specific phobias consist of persistent, unreasonable, intense fears (phobias) of specific situations, circumstances, or objects. The fears provoke anxiety and avoidance. The causes of phobias are unknown. Phobias are diagnosed based on clinical history. Treatment is mainly with exposure therapy or hypnosis.
A specific phobia is fear of and anxiety about a particular situation or object to a degree that is out of proportion to the actual danger or risk. The situation or object is usually avoided when possible, but if exposure occurs, anxiety quickly develops. The anxiety may intensify to the level of a panic attack. People with specific phobias typically recognize that their fear is unreasonable and excessive.
Specific phobias are the most common anxiety disorders. Some of the most common are fear of animals (zoophobia), heights (acrophobia), and thunderstorms (astraphobia or brontophobia). Specific phobias affect approximately 8% of women and 3% of men during any 12-month period (1). Some cause little inconvenience—as when city dwellers fear snakes (ophidiophobia), unless they are asked to hike in an area where snakes are found. However, other phobias interfere severely with functioning—as when people who work on an upper floor of a skyscraper fear closed, confined places (claustrophobia), such as elevators. People with a phobia of blood, needles, or injury are unusual in that their anxiety can cause them to faint because of an excessive vasovagal reflex, which causes bradycardia and orthostatic hypotension. Phobias can also compromise medical care, such as when fear of needles leads to avoidance of blood tests and/or vaccination.
Symptoms and Signs of Specific Phobias
Patients with specific phobia develop marked fear or anxiety in response to a specific object or situation, which can then be accompanied by avoidance.
Diagnosis of Specific Phobias
Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition, Text Revision (DSM-5-TR) criteria
To meet diagnostic criteria in the DSM-5-TR for a specific phobia, patients must have (1)
Marked, persistent (≥ 6 months) fear of or anxiety about a specific situation or object
In addition, patients have all of the following:
The situation or object nearly always triggers immediate fear or anxiety.
Patients actively avoid the situation or object.
The fear or anxiety is out of proportion to the actual danger (taking into account sociocultural norms).
The fear, anxiety, and/or avoidance cause significant distress or significantly impair social or occupational functioning.
The diagnosis of a specific phobia should not be made if the clinical situation is better described by another diagnosis. Of note, a specific phobia is commonly comorbid with a variety of other psychiatric conditions, including other anxiety disorders, depressive and bipolar disorders, substance-related disorders, somatic symptom and related disorders, and personality disorders (particularly dependent personality disorder).
Treatment of Specific Phobias
Exposure therapy
Relaxation and/or breathing techniques (eg, hypnosis)
Sometimes limited use of a benzodiazepine or beta-blocker
The prognosis for untreated specific phobias varies because certain uncommon situations or objects (eg, snakes, caves) are easy to avoid, whereas other situations or objects (eg, bridges, thunderstorms) are common and difficult to avoid.
Exposure therapy
The most extensively studied and most effective psychotherapy for specific phobia is exposure therapy, which aims to reverse the cycle of anxiety and avoidance (1).
As part of exposure therapy, the patient and therapist develop a list of "exposures" that might arouse anxiety. For example, someone with a specific phobia related to flying might develop a list in which flying in a small plane might be the biggest fear, but there might be a dozen other, less anxiety-provoking activities that are related to the fear of flying. These might include walking into an airport with no intention of getting on a plane, driving by an airport without stopping, and looking at a photograph of an airplane. The clinician and patient might then rank-order the list. Instruction in relaxation, mindfulness, breathing, and/or other relaxation techniques (eg, hypnosis) are also a component of exposure therapy. While using some newly learned relaxation techniques, the patient might then start with the least anxiety-provoking item on the list (eg, looking at the photograph of a plane), and then proceed through the list, in an effort to reverse avoidance. Through this process of exposure and gradual desensitization, the patient becomes habituated to the anxiety-provoking trigger.
An alternative treatment approach involves using hypnosis to help patients feel physically calm by visualizing being in a comfortable place, and then restructuring their view of the feared situation based on hypnotic suggestions (eg, "feel yourself floating with the plane," "think of the plane as an extension of your body like a bicycle," "consider the difference between a possibility and a probability") (2).
Pharmacotherapy
Short-term therapy with a benzodiazepine (eg, lorazepam) or a beta-blocker (eg, propranolol) can be helpful when exposure to an object or situation cannot be avoided (Short-term therapy with a benzodiazepine (eg, lorazepam) or a beta-blocker (eg, propranolol) can be helpful when exposure to an object or situation cannot be avoided (3). For example, a person with a specific phobia of flying might take a medication 1 to 2 hours before getting on an airplane.
