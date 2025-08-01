Overview of Substance Use

Substance use disorders involve substances that directly activate the brain's reward system. Dopamine is the primary neurotransmitter involved in this reward system, although gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), endogenous opioids and cannabinoids, and other neurotransmitters play a role depending on the specific substance ( Substance use disorders involve substances that directly activate the brain's reward system. Dopamine is the primary neurotransmitter involved in this reward system, although gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), endogenous opioids and cannabinoids, and other neurotransmitters play a role depending on the specific substance (1). The activation of the reward system typically causes feelings of pleasure; the specific characteristics of the pleasurable feelings evoked vary widely depending on the substance. These drugs or substances are divided into 10 different classes that have different, although not completely distinct, pharmacologic mechanisms (1, 2). (See table Ten Drug Classes Commonly Associated With Substance-Related Disorders .)

This classification is not based on whether a drug is legal (eg, alcohol, caffeine), illicit (eg, hallucinogens), or available by prescription (eg, morphine, lorazepam).

The term "narcotic" is both a legal and a colloquial term. Originally, it referred to drugs that caused narcosis (insensibility or stupor), particularly opioids (eg, opium, opium derivatives). However, the term is currently used so indiscriminately (eg, the U.S. government classifies the stimulant drug cocaine as a narcotic) that it retains little scientific or medical meaning.

Psychological, behavioral, and physiologic changes can result from the use of substances (intoxication) and their subsequent cessation (withdrawal). Substance use can also result in psychiatric disorders (eg, depression, psychosis, anxiety, or neurocognitive disorders) (3–5).

Substance use disorders involve a pathologic pattern of behaviors in which patients continue to use a substance despite experiencing significant problems related to its use. There are also physiologic manifestations, including changes in neural circuitry (1, 6). The term "substance use disorder" is more accurate, clearly defined, and has fewer negative connotations than "addiction," "abuse," or "dependence."

Drugs in the 10 classes vary in how likely they are to cause a substance use disorder. The likelihood that a substance will be misused or lead to a substance use disorder depends upon a combination of factors, including the following (7):

Route of administration

Rate at which the drug crosses the blood-brain barrier and stimulates the reward pathway

Time to onset of effect

Ability to induce tolerance and/or withdrawal symptoms