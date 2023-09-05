Dependent Personality Disorder (DPD)

Patients with dependent personality disorder do not think they can take care of themselves. They use submissiveness to try to get others to take care of them.

Patients with this disorder typically require much reassurance and advice when making ordinary decisions. They often let others, usually one person, take responsibility for many aspects of their life. For example, they may depend on their spouse to tell them what to wear, what kind of job to look for, and with whom to associate.

These patients consider themselves inferior and tend to belittle their abilities; they take any criticism or disapproval as proof of their incompetence, further undermining their confidence.

It is difficult for them to express disagreement with others because they fear losing support or approval. They may agree to something they know is wrong rather than risk losing the help of others. Even when anger is appropriate, they do not get angry at friends and coworkers for fear of losing their support.

Because they believe they cannot do anything on their own, they have difficulty starting a new task and working independently, and they avoid tasks that require taking responsibility. They present themselves as incompetent and as needing constant help and reassurance. When reassured that a competent person is supervising and approving of them, these patients tend to function adequately. However, they do not want to appear too competent lest they be abandoned. As a result, their career may be harmed. They perpetuate their dependency because they avoid learning the skills of independent living.

These patients go to great lengths to obtain care and support (eg, doing unpleasant tasks, submitting to unreasonable demands, tolerating physical, sexual, or emotional abuse). Being alone makes them feel extremely uncomfortable or afraid because they fear they cannot care for themselves.

Patients with dependent personality disorder tend to interact socially with only the few people they depend on. When a close relationship ends, patients with this disorder immediately try to find a replacement. Because of their desperate need to be taken care of, they are not discriminating in choosing a replacement.

These patients fear abandonment by those they depend on, even when there is no reason to.