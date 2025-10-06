skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualProfessional Version
Search icon

Relaxation Techniques

ByAbhinav Singla, MD, Mayo Clinic
Reviewed ByMichael R. Wasserman, MD, California Association of Long Term Care Medicine
Reviewed/Revised Modified Oct 2025
v21360369
View Patient Education

Relaxation techniques, a type of mind-body medicine, are practices specifically designed to relieve tension and strain. The specific technique may be aimed at

  • Reducing activity of the sympathetic nervous system

  • Lowering blood pressure

  • Easing muscle tension

  • Slowing metabolic processes

  • Altering brain wave activity

Relaxation therapy, or applied relaxation, is effective in reducing anxiety and some types of pain. Relaxation therapy can also be helpful in depression (1). Many studies on relaxation therapies applied to clinical conditions are small and of lower quality.

Relaxation techniques may be used with other techniques, such as meditation, guided imagery, or hypnotherapy.

Reference

  1. 1. Jia Y, Wang X, Cheng Y. Relaxation therapy for depression: an updated meta-analysis. J Nerv Ment Dis. 208(4):319-328, 2020. doi: 10.1097/NMD.0000000000001121

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
iOS ANDROID
iOS ANDROID
iOS ANDROID