Relaxation techniques, a type of mind-body medicine, are practices specifically designed to relieve tension and strain. The specific technique may be aimed at
Reducing activity of the sympathetic nervous system
Lowering blood pressure
Easing muscle tension
Slowing metabolic processes
Altering brain wave activity
Relaxation therapy, or applied relaxation, is effective in reducing anxiety and some types of pain. Relaxation therapy can also be helpful in depression (1). Many studies on relaxation therapies applied to clinical conditions are small and of lower quality.
Relaxation techniques may be used with other techniques, such as meditation, guided imagery, or hypnotherapy.
Reference
1. Jia Y, Wang X, Cheng Y. Relaxation therapy for depression: an updated meta-analysis. J Nerv Ment Dis. 208(4):319-328, 2020. doi: 10.1097/NMD.0000000000001121