Brief, Resolved, Unexplained Events (BRUE)

BRUE (brief, resolved, unexplained events) denotes an episode of cyanosis or pallor, abnormal breathing, abnormal muscle tone, or altered responsiveness in an infant. BRUE is not a specific disorder and is diagnosed only when no other cause is identified for the qualifying event. Expert consensus holds that BRUE is a distinct entity from SIDS (sudden infant death sydrome) and SUID (sudden unexpected infant death).

BRUE is formally defined as an event occurring in an infant < 1 year of age that is reported by an observer as a sudden, brief, and then resolved episode and includes ≥ 1 of the following (1):

Cyanosis or pallor

Absent, decreased, or irregular breathing

Marked change in tone (hyper- or hypotonia)

Altered level of responsiveness

Defining elements of a BRUE include: duration of < 1 minute (brief); return to baseline health with normal vital signs and appearance after the episode (resolved); and lack of detection of an explanatory underlying medical condition on initial assessment (unexplained). BRUE can be diagnosed only when there is no explanation for the qualifying event after an appropriate history and physical examination have been conducted. Symptomatic infants, for example, those with fever or respiratory distress, are excluded from this diagnosis as is any infant whose history or physical assessment suggests a cause.

Similar events were previously termed apparent life-threatening events (ALTEs), which described frightening, short-lived events in infants that caregivers feared were life threatening (2). Although the definition of ALTE overlaps with BRUE, the two are separate entities. Ultimately, research has shown that most ALTEs are not life threatening, and clinicians have grown to recognize that the diagnostic criterion of “frightening to the observer” is less clinically useful than physiologic descriptions of the infant during the event (while in no way minimizing the importance of caregivers acting responsibly by seeking medical attention). Study of the physiologic elements, moreover, has allowed clinicians to differentiate between high-risk events requiring definitive diagnosis and low-risk events where further assessment is unlikely to prove useful.

Relationship to SIDS Terminology regarding these types of events has evolved over time. The diagnostic construct of BRUE evolved from the study of medical events that were once called “near-miss SIDS.” Frequently, infants who have such an event are brought to medical attention by a caregiver who interrupted the event and is worried it would have been otherwise fatal to the infant. Beyond questions about whether infants who have SIDS can be resuscitated or can survive, SIDS and BRUE have distinct risk profiles, and current consensus among medical experts is that they are unrelated. The distinction is based on several factors: Different ages of peak incidence (SIDS: 1 to 4 months with peak in third month of life; BRUE: < 2 months) (3–5)

Different male:female ratio (SIDS: 1.5:1; BRUE: 1:1) (3, 6)

Substantially higher risk of SIDS/SUID associated with prematurity and low birth weight than BRUE (7, 8)

Strong association of SIDS but not BRUE with sleep and elements of the sleep environment (prone sleeping, sleeping on sofas, most events occurring during sleep hours and many after midnight) (4, 9)

Differential response of event rates after the increased adoption of supine sleep (SIDS rate decreased, BRUE/ALTE rate did not) (10) Additional differences in risk factor profiles have also been described (8, 11). Although apnea is included in the differential diagnosis of BRUE, its association with SIDS is weak, and numerous studies over the years have failed to confirm a causal relationship between preexisting apnea and SIDS (4). Breastfeeding and consumption of human milk are protective against SIDS; whereas factors such as overfeeding and feeding coordination are related to BRUE (1, 12, 13). Maternal smoking is a risk factor for both SIDS and BRUE.

Treatment of BRUE Caregiver education

Close follow-up

Treatment of cause if identified Low-risk infants Parents and caregivers should be educated about BRUEs and offered training in infant CPR and in safe infant care. Home cardiorespiratory monitoring is not necessary. Infants should be reevaluated within 24 hours. High-risk infants The cause, if identified, is treated. Parents should receive training in infant CPR and in safe infant care. To date, no study has shown that home monitors provide information that can be used to intervene during events or to successfully prevent unexplained sudden death. Consideration of home monitor use should follow a specific diagnosis (1, 2). Exposure to tobacco smoke must be eliminated. Infants who were not hospitalized should receive follow-up care with their primary care physician within 24 hours. Treatment references 1. Moon RY, Carlin RF, Hand I; TASK FORCE ON SUDDEN INFANT DEATH SYNDROME and THE COMMITTEE ON FETUS AND NEWBORN. Evidence Base for 2022 Updated Recommendations for a Safe Infant Sleeping Environment to Reduce the Risk of Sleep-Related Infant Deaths. Pediatrics. 2022;150(1):e2022057991. doi:10.1542/peds.2022-057991 2. Ramanathan R, Corwin MJ, Hunt CE, et al. Cardiorespiratory events recorded on home monitors: Comparison of healthy infants with those at increased risk for SIDS. JAMA. 2001;285(17):2199-2207. doi:10.1001/jama.285.17.2199

Prognosis for BRUE Recurrence risk of BRUE is approximately 10%. Among infants hospitalized after BRUE, 15% had additional emergency department visits or hospitalizations, 65% had subsequent choking spells, and 10% had subsequent BRUE (1). In a large comparative study of ALTE, all deaths occurred in infants with underlying medical conditions (2). Prognosis references 1. Duncan DR, Liu E, Growdon AS, Larson K, Rosen RL. A Prospective Study of Brief Resolved Unexplained Events: Risk Factors for Persistent Symptoms. Hosp Pediatr. 2022;12(12):1030-1043. doi:10.1542/hpeds.2022-006550 2. McGovern MC, Smith MB. Causes of apparent life threatening events in infants: A systematic review. Arch Dis Child. 2004;89(11):1043–1048. doi:10.1136/adc.2003.031740