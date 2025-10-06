Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID) and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS)

Sudden unexpected infant death (SUID) is a term that describes all sudden, unexpected infant deaths whose cause is not apparent at the time of death. SUID includes sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), deaths of undetermined cause, and accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed (ASSB) in infants < 1 year of age.
SUID includes all of the following categories of infant deaths (1):
SIDS
Undetermined cause of death
Accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed (ASSB)
Whether a death is attributed to any one of these causes frequently depends on interpretations about observed risk factors in the sleep environment and not physical evidence on autopsy that substantiates cause. However, similar unsafe sleeping practices occur in the large majority of cases in each SUID subcategory (2). Despite efforts to reduce risk factors for SUID in the infant sleep environment since 1992, and despite a reduction in SIDS mortality associated with these efforts, overall SUID mortality has seen limited improvement since 1996 (3).
In the United States in 2022, the rate of SUID was approximately 1/1000 live births, composed of 41% SIDS, 31% undermined cause of death, and 28% ASSB (4). Racial and socioeconomic disparities are seen. The SUID rate in non-Hispanic Black infants is approximately 3 times higher than in non-Hispanic White infants. The rate of SUID among infants living in high-poverty locations is more than twice that of those living in less impoverished locations (7).
SIDS is the largest component of SUID and is a major cause of death in the United States for infants in the age range from after the end of the neonatal period (> 28 days) through 1 year of age (5). SIDS is defined as the sudden, unexpected death of an apparently healthy infant < 1 year of age that remains unexplained after a thorough investigation, including performance of a complete autopsy with ancillary testing, examination of the death scene, and review of the clinical history (6). SIDS incidence peaks between 1 and 4 months of age (with 90% of cases occurring before 6 months of age). This pattern of incidence is notable because it relatively spares infants in the first month of life, a time when they would seem most susceptible to suffocation caused by limited strength and tone.
Etiology of SUID and SIDS
SIDS is considered by most researchers in the field to be a heterogeneous disorder presenting as sudden, predominantly sleep-related death in a seemingly well infant. Its etiology involves an interplay between usually survivable, modest external threats to breathing and inapparent intrinsic vulnerabilities in an infant (1). For example, prone sleep position is not fatal in the vast majority of infants, but it is strongly associated with SIDS and its reduction is associated with reduced SIDS rates (2). Although these deaths raise child protection concerns and lead to mandated forensic investigations, one subsequent investigation found evidence of nonaccidental harm in < 4% of cases (3). Repeated heritability studies show a greater than 4-fold increased risk of SIDS to a subsequent sibling of an infant who died of SIDS (4, 5).
SIDS deaths that occurred while infants were on monitors have revealed a crucial subset of SIDS in which the terminal events, in infants who are bradycardic and hypoxemic, involved a failure of self-recovery (autoresuscitation) that entails gasping without a cardiac response, so-called cardiorespiratory uncoupling, and a failure to arouse (6). Research to understand this subset has found deficiencies in serotonin, its receptors, and its precursors in the brain stems of approximately 40% of studied infants (7), and scientists have replicated this mechanism of death in animal models (8). Other recent key insights include pathologic changes in the hippocampus that are also seen in epilepsy in 41% of infants (9) and causative genetic variants in 11%, divided between cardiac and neurologic mechanisms of susceptibility (10). In one large cohort study, approximately 4% of infants who died of SIDS were found to have a pathogenic or likely pathogenic cardiac gene mutation that would be potentially useful in evaluating and/or treating family members; this percentage is smaller than previously described (11, 12). The majority of these mutations was for inherited arrhythmia syndromes, including channelopathies.
Risk factors for SUID and SIDS
Sleep position
In the absence of diagnostic testing to identify infants before death occurs, understanding risk factors and modifying them when possible is the core medical approach to SUID and SIDS. (Notable exceptions to this include early screening for and diagnosis of medium-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency [MCAD] and long QT syndrome, 2 conditions that once were considered SIDS [13].)
As a risk factor, prone sleeping can be understood as a modifiable aspect of an incompletely understood series of terminal events. This modifiable aspect is best exemplified by highly successful public health campaigns encouraging the supine sleep position for infants, such as the Safe to Sleep (formerly Back to Sleep) campaign. These campaigns attempt to modify the risk associated with a prone sleep position because infants sleeping prone have as high as 13 times the risk of SIDS compared to those sleeping supine (14).
In 1994, the first year of the Back to Sleep campaign, approximately 70% of infants in the United States were estimated to sleep in a prone position (15). By 1996, non-supine sleep had decreased to 24%. Recent estimates indicate that 88% of infants sleep in a supine position at 4 months, decreasing to 77% at 12 months, and rates remained relatively stable from 2016 to 2022 (16).
SIDS rates dropped by approximately 50% when the recommendation of supine sleep was first promoted, although the drop was concordant with a decrease in overall non-SIDS mortality (17). From 1994 to 2019, the SIDS rate declined from 120 to 33 per 100,000 live births. Although supine sleep promotion has had a great impact on the SIDS rate decrease, SIDS remains the largest cause of death in the postneonatal period in the United States (and is a leading cause worldwide) (12, 18).
Other risk factors in the infant sleep environment include soft sleep surfaces, sleeping on a couch or armchair, and overheating (12).
Other risk factors
Other important risk and protective factors are unrelated to the sleep environment, such as prematurity, low birth weight, maternal smoking, vaccination status, and feeding human milk (by any means).
SUID rates in infants born at 24 to 27 weeks gestation are 5.3 times higher than in infants born at term, with declining risk as gestational age increases (19).
SUID risk more than doubles with any maternal tobacco smoking during pregnancy, and risk increases linearly with each additional cigarette smoked each day (up to 20) during pregnancy (20).
Multiple studies show an increased risk of SUID among unimmunized or underimmunized infants but do not show any increase in SUID after immunization (21–23).
Infants who are given human milk for any duration have about half the SUID risk compared to those who are not given human milk (12).
Having had a sibling who died of SIDS is a risk factor for SIDS (4, 5).
Diagnosis of SUID and SIDS
Autopsy, examination of death scene, and review of clinical history
SUID is a category of death and not a specific cause.
SIDS and undetermined causes of death are cause-of-death diagnoses of exclusion that are used when a postmortem assessment does not identify a specific etiology or reason for the death. (Ingestions, unrecognized head trauma, precipitous infection, or blood clotting disorders are examples of specific causes that are infrequently found.) Accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed (ASSB) is a specific cause and requires sufficient evidence beyond the mere presence of a risk factor for suffocation for the medical examiner to conclude that the mechanism of suffocation caused the death.
As stated above, conflation of risk factors and cause is a central issue in this area, and research shows that the diagnostic constructs are not independent. Many medical examiners object to the concept of a sudden infant death syndrome and use alternative diagnoses, even when diagnostic criteria for SIDS are met. Current diagnostic classifications do distinguish between SIDS, ASSB, and an undetermined cause of death (1).
Diagnosis is based on a thorough case investigation, including performance of a complete autopsy with ancillary testing, examination of the death scene, and a review of the clinical history.
The details of what constitutes a complete autopsy are not uniform. Variations range from cases where an autopsy is not performed beyond an external examination to the standard use of specialized autopsy tools that include routine neuropathologic assessment and genomic testing.
Examination of the death scene includes a standardized set of observations about the infant’s final sleep period, including found position. In tandem with the child protective services (CPS) investigation, other factors that may have impacted the child’s health and safety are also investigated. SIDS is used as the diagnosis only when all of the elements of a complete investigation have been satisfied and investigators determine that nothing discovered is the cause of death.
Management of SUID and SIDS
An infant dying suddenly, unexpectedly, and without a determined cause is a dire and exceptional challenge for any family. Beyond the immeasurable loss of an infant’s life, SUID or SIDS is a family crisis. Grief is profound. Parents report that the death continues to affect them on a daily basis more than a decade later (1). One year after a death, prolonged grief disorder occurs in 10% of people grieving the loss of an older life partner but occurs in 60% of mothers grieving the loss of an infant to SIDS (2). The shock of finding a dead infant, the brutality of resuscitation, and sometimes harsh treatment while the death is investigated leave many parents with intrusive and distressing thoughts related to the death.
During the postmortem investigation, clinicians working with the family can help them navigate the investigation and interpret any findings. Given the variation in postmortem evaluations, clinicians involved with the family can recommend programs for further, more thorough, assessment. If there are findings that warrant further evaluation of the parents or living siblings, clinicians can play an important role in helping bereaved parents address any implications for the family’s health. In every case, support services, whether a referral to a bereaved parent organization for peer support or to individualized counseling with a mental health professional, are important for parents who may be struggling to understand or advocate for their needs.
Prevention of SUID and SIDS
The following recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) are based on consistent, quality, patient-oriented evidence) (1):
Back to sleep for every sleep (as soon as developmentally possible and medically reasonable for hospitalized preterm infants); infants who can roll prone-to-supine and supine-to-prone can remain in the sleep position they assume.
Use a firm, flat, noninclined sleep surface to reduce the risk of suffocation or wedging/entrapment.
Feed infants human milk.
Have infants sleep in the parents’ room, close to the parents’ bed, but on a separate surface designed for infants, ideally for at least the first 6 months.
Keep soft objects, such as pillows, pillow-like toys, quilts, comforters, mattress toppers, fur-like materials, and loose bedding (such as blankets and nonfitted sheets), away from the infant’s sleep area to reduce the risk of SIDS, suffocation, entrapment or wedging, and strangulation.
Offer a pacifier at naptime and bedtime.
Avoid smoke and nicotine exposure during pregnancy and after delivery.
Avoid alcohol, marijuana, opioids, vapes, and illicit drug use during pregnancy and after delivery.
Avoid overheating and head covering in infants.
Obtain regular prenatal care when pregnant.
Immunize infants in accordance with guidelines from the AAP and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (See also Childhood Vaccination Schedules.)
Do not use home cardiorespiratory monitors as a strategy to reduce the risk of SIDS.
Supervise short periods of tummy time beginning soon after hospital discharge while the infant is awake to facilitate development and minimize the risk of positional plagiocephaly (goal of at least 15 to 30 minutes total daily by age 7 weeks).
Key Points
Sudden unexpected infant death (SUID) is a term that includes infant cause-of-death diagnoses that were once encompassed by sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), including SIDS, undetermined cause of death, and accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed (ASSB).
SIDS remains the leading cause of post-neonatal mortality in the United States and is a leading cause of infant mortality worldwide.
Diagnosis of SIDS requires a complete autopsy, death scene investigation, and review of the infant’s medical history.
The difficulties of understanding and coping with this loss put exceptional demands on the bereaved family.
Prevention involves the supine sleep position and other specific recommendations.
