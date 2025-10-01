Malformed Cerebral Hemispheres

Holoprosencephaly spectrum occurs when the embryonic prosencephalon (which becomes the forebrain) does not undergo complete segmentation and cleavage.

Holoprosencephalies may be caused by mutations in a number of genes, of which > 14 are known; among these are the sonic hedgehog signaling pathway genes and their modifiers (1). Trisomy 13 and trisomy 18, as well as other chromosomal deletions and duplications, have been associated with holoprosencephaly.

The 3 main types of holoprosencephaly, in declining order of severity, are:

Alobar

Semilobar

Lobar

Alobar holoprosencephaly is the most severe and is usually fatal. It is characterized by complete failure of cleavage and a single ventricular cavity without any septation.

Semilobar holoprosencephaly is characterized by partial cleavage into hemispheres posteriorly but with a communicating unified ventricular cavity anteriorly.

Lobar holoprosencephaly is characterized by absence of the septum pellucidum (the membrane that separates the front of the 2 lateral ventricles), agenesis of the corpus callosum, fusion of the anterior horns of the lateral ventricles, and possibly fusion of the cingulate gyri.

A fourth, rare type, called middle interhemispheric variant, is characterized by fusion of the posterior frontal and parietal lobes as well as possibly the thalamus but with normal hemispheric differentiation elsewhere.

Rhombencephalosynapsis is a malformation similar to holoprosencephaly but mainly involves the hindbrain (2). In rhombencephalosynapsis, there is fusion of the cerebellar hemispheres with partial or complete absence of the vermis (the midline portion of the cerebellum). This malformation can result in aqueductal stenosis and hydrocephalus. Other possible associated abnormalities include forebrain holoprosencephaly, absence of the olfactory bulbs, dysgenesis of the corpus callosum or septum pellucidum, and VACTERL (vertebral anomalies, anal atresia, cardiac anomalies, tracheoesophageal fistula, renal anomalies, and limb anomalies).

Craniofacial anomalies are present in the holoprosencephalies, and their degree of severity usually mirrors the underlying brain abnormality. Included in the spectrum are anophthalmia or cyclopia, malformed or absent nares or nasal cavity, hypotelorism, cleft lip and cleft palate, and a central incisor.

Severely affected fetuses may die in utero. After birth, manifestations include seizures, intellectual disability, low muscle tone, and motor delays that affect all modalities of functioning.

Treatment of holoprosencephaly is supportive.