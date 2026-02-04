Lung Carcinoma

Tests for initial evaluation and staging

Some components of staging are part of the typical diagnostic evaluation, for example, endobronchial ultrasound-guided biopsy (EBUS) can be used to sample enlarged lymph nodes at the same time a lung lesion is biopsied.

Patients with lung cancer need imaging to determine whether the disease has spread. Different combinations of tests can be done. Some tests are performed routinely, and others may be performed depending on whether the results would impact treatment decisions:

PET–CT

Contrast-enhanced CT of the chest, abdomen, and pelvis (done if PET–CT is not available)

MRI of chest (to diagnose Pancoast tumors)

Biopsy of questionable nodes (if PET is indeterminate)

Brain MRI or head CT with contrast

Blood tests

Integrated PET–CT, in which images are combined into a single image by scanners in a single gantry (the circular component of the machine that holds rotatory radiation detectors), is a noninvasive test used to identify hypermetabolic activity in lung nodules or masses, hilar or mediastinal lymph nodes, and extrathoracic lesions (distant metastases) for metabolic staging. The use of PET and integrated PET–CT is limited by cost, availability, and specificity (ie, the test is quite sensitive and has an excellent negative predictive value, lower positive predictive values, and imperfect specificity). PET–CT may not be appropriate for small lesions (< 8 mm, such as solitary pulmonary nodules), tumors with low metabolic activity, or lesions with low cellularity (5). Integrated PET–CT scans are favored over PET scans or CT scans because of significantly higher specificity and sensitivity than either modality used alone (6).

If PET–CT is not available, contrast-enhanced CT of the chest, abdomen, and pelvis (to detect cervical and supraclavicular and hepatic and adrenal metastases) can be performed in the evaluation of suspected lung cancer (either SCLC and NSCLC).

While imaging studies are important to evaluate for enlarged nodes and extrathoracic lesions suggestive of metastatic disease, definitive diagnosis, staging, and choice of treatment require cytologic or histopathologic confirmation. Bronchoscopy with endobronchial ultrasound is the test of choice for biopsy of hilar and mediastinal nodes. Mediastinoscopy, or video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS) can also be used to biopsy questionable mediastinal lymph nodes. Hepatic or adrenal lesions must additionally be evaluated by needle biopsy.

MRI of the chest is slightly more accurate than chest CT for staging apical (Pancoast) tumors and allows for evaluation of vasculature and nerve invasion by the tumor. MRI can also help determine whether surgical resection can be considered.

Blood tests include calcium and alkaline phosphatase levels. Elevation of these values suggests possible bone metastases. Other blood tests, such as complete blood count, aspartate aminotransferase, alanine aminotransferase, total bilirubin, electrolytes, serum albumin, and creatinine levels, have no role in staging but provide important prognostic information about comorbidities and may disclose findings suggestive of paraneoplastic syndromes (eg, hyponatremia, hypercalcemia). Patients with bone pain or elevated serum calcium or alkaline phosphatase levels should undergo PET–CT (or radionuclide bone scanning if PET–CT is not available).

After diagnosis, patients with suspected or confirmed SCLC should undergo brain imaging even in the absence of neurologic symptoms. In patients with NSCLC, brain imaging should be performed in patients with neurologic symptoms (headache, visual changes, nausea or vomiting) or non-specific symptoms such as anorexia and weight loss, and it is recommended in those without neurologic symptoms who have stage II, III, or IV lung cancer. MRI is preferred to CT.