skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualProfessional Version
Search icon

Thoracoscopy and Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery

ByRebecca Dezube, MD, MHS, Johns Hopkins University
Reviewed ByM. Patricia Rivera, MD, University of Rochester Medical Center
Reviewed/Revised Modified Nov 2025
v913310
View Patient Education

Thoracoscopy is a procedure in which an endoscope is introduced to visualize the pleural space. Thoracoscopy can be used for visualization (pleuroscopy) or for surgical procedures. Surgical thoracoscopy is more commonly referred to as video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS).

Pleuroscopy can be performed with the patient under conscious sedation in an endoscopy suite or intensive care unit (1), whereas VATS requires general anesthesia and is performed in the operating room. Both procedures induce a pneumothorax to create a clear view.

General reference

  1. 1. Thakore S, Alraiyes AH, Kheir F. Medical thoracoscopy in intensive care unit. J Thorac Dis. 2021;13(8):5232-5241. doi:10.21037/jtd-2019-ipicu-02

Indications for Thoracoscopy and VATS

Thoracoscopy is used for:

  • Evaluating exudative effusions and various pleural and lung lesions when less invasive testing is inconclusive

  • Pleurodesis in patients with recurrent malignant effusions when chemical pleurodesis is not indicated or has been ineffective

  • Breaking up loculations in patients with empyema

The diagnostic accuracy for cancer and tuberculosis of the pleura is approximately 90 to 95% (1, 2).

Common indications for VATS include:

  • Bullectomy and lung volume reduction surgery in emphysema

  • Correction of spontaneous primary pneumothorax

  • Fibropurulent phase of empyema

  • Lobectomy and pneumonectomy (in some centers)

  • Lung parenchymal biopsy

  • Wedge resection

Less common indications for VATS are:

  • Biopsy and staging of esophageal cancer

  • Excision of benign mediastinal masses

  • Repair of traumatic injuries to the lung, pleura, or diaphragm

  • Sympathectomy for severe hyperhidrosis or causalgia

Indications references

  1. 1. Durgeshwar G, Mohapatra PR, Bal SK, et al. Comparison of Diagnostic Yield and Complications in Ultrasound-Guided Closed Pleural Biopsy Versus Thoracoscopic Pleural Biopsy in Undiagnosed Exudative Pleural Effusion. Cureus 2022;14(4):e23809. doi:10.7759/cureus.23p9

  2. 2. Zhou X, Jiang P, Huan X, et al. Ultrasound-Guided versus Thoracoscopic Pleural Biopsy for Diagnosing Tuberculous Pleurisy Following Inconclusive Thoracentesis: A Randomized, Controlled Trial. Med Sci Monit. 2018;24:7238-7248. Published 2018 Oct 10. doi:10.12659/MSM.912506

Contraindications to Thoracoscopy and VATS

Contraindications to thoracoscopy and VATS are the same as those for thoracentesis.

An absolute contraindication is:

  • Adhesive obliteration of the pleural space

Biopsy is relatively contraindicated in patients with:

  • Highly vascular cancers

  • Severe pulmonary hypertension

  • Severe bullous lung disease

Procedure for Thoracoscopy and VATS

Although some pulmonologists do pleuroscopy, VATS is performed by thoracic surgeons. Both procedures are similar to chest tube insertion. A trocar is inserted into an intercostal space through a skin incision, through which a thoracoscope is inserted. Additional incisions permit the use of video cameras and accessory instruments.

After thoracoscopy and VATS, a chest tube is usually required for 1 to 2 days.

Complications of Thoracoscopy and VATS

Complications of thoracoscopy and VATS are similar to those of thoracentesis and include:

  • Postprocedural fever

  • Pleural tears causing air leak and/or subcutaneous emphysema

Serious but rare complications include:

  • Hemorrhage

  • Lung perforation

  • Gas embolism

Patients are also at risk of the complications of general anesthesia.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
iOS ANDROID
iOS ANDROID
iOS ANDROID