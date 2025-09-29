Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis Vaccine

Diphtheria (D) vaccines contain toxoids prepared from Corynebacterium diphtheriae.

Tetanus (T) vaccines contain toxoids prepared from Clostridium tetani.

Acellular (a) pertussis (P) vaccines contain semipurified or purified components of Bordetella pertussis.

Whole-cell pertussis vaccines are no longer available in the United States because of concerns about adverse effects, but they are still available in other parts of the world.

There are 2 preparations of the diphtheria/tetanus toxoids/pertussis vaccine:

Diphtheria-tetanus-acellular pertussis (DTaP) for children < 7 years

Tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (Tdap) primarily for adolescents and adults

Tdap contains lower doses of diphtheria and pertussis components (indicated by the lower case d and p).

Combination vaccines with hepatitis B (HepB), inactivated poliovirus (IPV), and Haemophilus b conjugate (Hib) are also available in the United States: DTaP-IPV-HepB, DTaP-IPV, DTaP-IPV-Hib, and DTaP-IPV-Hib-HepB.