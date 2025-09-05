Enterococcal Infections

Varies by site of infection and susceptibility testing

Enterococci associated with endocarditis (1) are difficult to eradicate unless a combination of certain cell wall–active antibiotics (eg, penicillin, ampicillin, amoxicillin, piperacillin, vancomycin) plus an aminoglycoside (eg, gentamicin, streptomycin) is used to achieve bactericidal activity ( ) are difficult to eradicate unless a combination of certain cell wall–active antibiotics (eg, penicillin, ampicillin, amoxicillin, piperacillin, vancomycin) plus an aminoglycoside (eg, gentamicin, streptomycin) is used to achieve bactericidal activity (2, 3). However, some cell wall–active antibiotics have limited or no activity against enterococci; they include nafcillin, oxacillin, ticarcillin, ertapenem, most cephalosporins, and aztreonam. ). However, some cell wall–active antibiotics have limited or no activity against enterococci; they include nafcillin, oxacillin, ticarcillin, ertapenem, most cephalosporins, and aztreonam.E. faecium are more resistant to penicillin than E. faecalis. When an aminoglycoside cannot be used, the combination of an aminopenicillin, such as ampicillin, plus ceftriaxone is an effective alternative for the treatment of . When an aminoglycoside cannot be used, the combination of an aminopenicillin, such as ampicillin, plus ceftriaxone is an effective alternative for the treatment ofE. faecalis endocarditis. Imipenem and, to a lesser degree, meropenem are active against endocarditis. Imipenem and, to a lesser degree, meropenem are active againstE. faecalis.

For complicated skin infections caused by enterococci, daptomycin, linezolid, tedizolid, tigecycline, and omadacycline are effective treatment options. For complicated skin infections caused by enterococci, daptomycin, linezolid, tedizolid, tigecycline, and omadacycline are effective treatment options.

Piperacillin/tazobactam, imipenem/cilastatin or meropenem, tigecycline, and eravacycline are recommended for complicated intra-abdominal infections when enterococci are known or presumed to be involved. Piperacillin/tazobactam, imipenem/cilastatin or meropenem, tigecycline, and eravacycline are recommended for complicated intra-abdominal infections when enterococci are known or presumed to be involved.

Urinary tract infections do not require bactericidal therapy and, if the causative organism is sensitive, are usually treated with a single antibiotic such as ampicillin or amoxicillin. Nitrofurantoin and fosfomycin are also effective options for lower urinary tract infections only (eg, cystitis). Urinary tract infections do not require bactericidal therapy and, if the causative organism is sensitive, are usually treated with a single antibiotic such as ampicillin or amoxicillin. Nitrofurantoin and fosfomycin are also effective options for lower urinary tract infections only (eg, cystitis).

Resistance In the past several decades, resistance to multiple antimicrobials has increased rapidly, especially among E. faecium. Resistance to aminoglycosides (eg, gentamicin, streptomycin), particularly with Resistance to aminoglycosides (eg, gentamicin, streptomycin), particularly withE. faecium, continues to emerge. Vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE) may also be resistant to other glycopeptides (eg, teicoplanin), aminoglycosides, and cell wall–active beta-lactams (eg, penicillin G, ampicillin) ( (eg, penicillin G, ampicillin) (4). Recommended treatment includes oxazolidinones (linezolid, tedizolid) and daptomycin if susceptibility is retained. Oritavancin, tigecycline, eravacycline, and chloramphenicol have in vitro activity against VRE and may be alternative treatment options. Although used in the past, streptogramins (quinupristin/dalfopristin for (linezolid, tedizolid) and daptomycin if susceptibility is retained. Oritavancin, tigecycline, eravacycline, and chloramphenicol have in vitro activity against VRE and may be alternative treatment options. Although used in the past, streptogramins (quinupristin/dalfopristin forE. faecium only) are no longer recommended for use in enterococcal infections. Nitrofurantoin and fosfomycin are often effective against only) are no longer recommended for use in enterococcal infections. Nitrofurantoin and fosfomycin are often effective againstvancomycin-resistant enterococcal urinary tract infection. Beta-lactamase–producing enterococci are occasionally difficult to eradicate, particularly when large numbers of organisms are present in tissues (eg, in endocarditis vegetation). Resistance may be present clinically even though the organism appears susceptible based on standard culture and sensitivity panels. Vancomycin or combination beta-lactam/beta-lactamase inhibitor antibiotics (eg, piperacillin/tazobactam, ampicillin/sulbactam) can be used instead. Beta-lactamase–producing enterococci are occasionally difficult to eradicate, particularly when large numbers of organisms are present in tissues (eg, in endocarditis vegetation). Resistance may be present clinically even though the organism appears susceptible based on standard culture and sensitivity panels. Vancomycin or combination beta-lactam/beta-lactamase inhibitor antibiotics (eg, piperacillin/tazobactam, ampicillin/sulbactam) can be used instead. Enterococci can incorporate exogenously produced folates and thereby reverse the effect of trimethoprim (TMP) and sulfamethoxazole (SMX), which cause cell death by blocking bacterial folate synthesis. Therefore, therapy with these antimicrobials may fail despite apparent in vitro susceptibility. Thus, TMP/SMX is often not included in susceptibility panels for enterococci. Enterococci can incorporate exogenously produced folates and thereby reverse the effect of trimethoprim (TMP) and sulfamethoxazole (SMX), which cause cell death by blocking bacterial folate synthesis. Therefore, therapy with these antimicrobials may fail despite apparent in vitro susceptibility. Thus, TMP/SMX is often not included in susceptibility panels for enterococci.