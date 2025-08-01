(See also Ascites.)
SBP is particularly common in ascites caused by hepatic cirrhosis. This infection can cause serious sequelae or death. The most common bacteria causing SBP are gram-negative Escherichia coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae and gram-positive organisms, including Streptococcus pneumoniae, Staphylococcus aureus, and Enterococcus species (1, 2); usually only a single organism is involved.
Symptoms and Signs of SBP
Patients have symptoms and signs of ascites. Discomfort is usually present; it typically is diffuse, constant, and mild to moderate in severity.
Signs of spontaneous bacterial peritonitis (SBP) may include fever, malaise, encephalopathy, worsening hepatic failure, and unexplained clinical deterioration. Peritoneal signs (eg, abdominal tenderness and rebound) are present but may be somewhat diminished by the presence of ascitic fluid.
Diagnosis of SBP
Diagnostic paracentesis
Clinical diagnosis of spontaneous bacterial peritonitis (SBP) can be difficult; diagnosis requires a high index of suspicion and liberal use of diagnostic paracentesis, including culture. Transferring ascitic fluid to blood culture media before incubation increases the sensitivity of culture. Neutrophil count in ascitic fluid of > 250 cells/mcL (0.25 × 109/L) is diagnostic of SBP. Blood cultures are also indicated. Because SBP usually results from a single organism, finding mixed flora on culture suggests a perforated abdominal viscus or contaminated specimen.
Treatment of SBP
Cefotaxime or another antibiotic
Albumin for prevention of hepatorenal syndrome
If spontaneous bacterial peritonitis (SBP) is diagnosed, an antibiotic such as IV ceftriaxone or cefotaxime (pending Gram stain and culture results) is given for at least 5 days and until ascitic fluid shows < 250 neutrophils/mcL (0.25 × 109/L). For hospital acquired or nosocomial SBP, a regimen of piperacillin/tazobactam and either daptomycin or meropenem should be considered. Antibiotics increase the chance of survival. Because SBP recurs within a year in up to 70% of patients, prophylactic antibiotics are indicated; quinolones (eg, norfloxacin or ciprofloxacin) are most widely used.
Patients with SBP should receive 1.5mg/kg albumin (25%) on day 1 and day 3 to reduce the risk of hepatorenal syndrome; albumin has been shown to improve survival in patients with SBP and cirrhosis. Hypotension can increase the risk of developing hepatorenal syndrome. Thus, nonselective beta blockers should be held in patients with hypotension (Mean arterial pressure < 65 mm/ Hg) and can be resumed after SBP has cleared.
Antibiotic prophylaxis in patients with ascites and variceal hemorrhage decreases the risk of SBP, although antibiotic resistance, particularly quinolone resistance, makes prophylaxis less straightforward (1).
