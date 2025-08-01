Cefotaxime or another antibiotic Cefotaxime or another antibiotic

Albumin for prevention of hepatorenal syndrome Albumin for prevention of hepatorenal syndrome

If spontaneous bacterial peritonitis (SBP) is diagnosed, an antibiotic such as IV ceftriaxone or cefotaxime (pending Gram stain and culture results) is given for at least 5 days and until ascitic fluid shows If spontaneous bacterial peritonitis (SBP) is diagnosed, an antibiotic such as IV ceftriaxone or cefotaxime (pending Gram stain and culture results) is given for at least 5 days and until ascitic fluid shows< 250 neutrophils/mcL (0.25 × 109/L). For hospital acquired or nosocomial SBP, a regimen of piperacillin/tazobactam and either daptomycin or meropenem should be considered ( /L). For hospital acquired or nosocomial SBP, a regimen of piperacillin/tazobactam and either daptomycin or meropenem should be considered (1). Antibiotics increase the chance of survival. Because SBP recurs within a year in up to 70% of patients, prophylactic antibiotics are indicated (2); quinolones (eg, norfloxacin or ciprofloxacin) are most widely used. ); quinolones (eg, norfloxacin or ciprofloxacin) are most widely used.

Patients with SBP should receive 1.5mg/kg albumin (25%) on day 1 and day 3 to reduce the risk of Patients with SBP should receive 1.5mg/kg albumin (25%) on day 1 and day 3 to reduce the risk ofhepatorenal syndrome; albumin has been shown to improve survival in patients with SBP and cirrhosis ( ; albumin has been shown to improve survival in patients with SBP and cirrhosis (1, 3). Hypotension can increase the risk of developing hepatorenal syndrome. Thus, nonselective beta blockers should be held in patients with hypotension (Mean arterial pressure < 65 mm/ Hg) and can be resumed after SBP has cleared (1).

Antibiotic prophylaxis in patients with ascites and variceal hemorrhage decreases the risk of SBP, although antibiotic resistance, particularly quinolone resistance, makes prophylaxis less straightforward (1).