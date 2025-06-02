Arginine Vasopressin Deficiency (Central Diabetes Insipidus)

Hormonal medications

Desmopressin, a synthetic analog of Desmopressin, a synthetic analog ofvasopressin with minimal vasoconstrictive properties, has prolonged antidiuretic activity, lasting for 12 to 24 hours in most patients, and may be administered intranasally, orally, subcutaneously, or intravenously. Desmopressin is the aqueous preparation of choice for both adults and children. Intranasal administration is most common with a spray bottle that delivers 10 mcg of desmopressin in 0.1 mL of fluid. This preparation delivers a fixed quantity and can be given multiple times a day.

For each patient, the duration of action of a given dose must be established because variation among individuals is great. The duration of action can be established by following timed urine volumes and osmolality. The nightly dose is the lowest dose required to prevent nocturia. The morning and evening doses should be adjusted separately.

Overdosage can lead to fluid retention and decreased plasma osmolality, possibly resulting in seizures in small children. In such instances, furosemide can be given to induce diuresis. Headache may be a troublesome adverse effect but generally disappears if the dosage is reduced. Infrequently, desmopressin causes a slight increase in blood pressure. Absorption from the nasal mucosa may be erratic, especially when symptoms of an upper respiratory infection or allergic rhinitis occur. Overdosage can lead to fluid retention and decreased plasma osmolality, possibly resulting in seizures in small children. In such instances, furosemide can be given to induce diuresis. Headache may be a troublesome adverse effect but generally disappears if the dosage is reduced. Infrequently, desmopressin causes a slight increase in blood pressure. Absorption from the nasal mucosa may be erratic, especially when symptoms of an upper respiratory infection or allergic rhinitis occur.

Tablets are also available. Choice of spray or tablet formulations depends on patient preference and other medical circumstances. Typically, intranasal preparations are not used immediately after intranasal surgeries but may be chosen if tablets do not control symptoms adequately. With oral desmopressin, dose equivalence with the intranasal formulation is unpredictable, so individual dose titration is needed. Tablets are also available. Choice of spray or tablet formulations depends on patient preference and other medical circumstances. Typically, intranasal preparations are not used immediately after intranasal surgeries but may be chosen if tablets do not control symptoms adequately. With oral desmopressin, dose equivalence with the intranasal formulation is unpredictable, so individual dose titration is needed.

Parenteral routes of administration are generally reserved for use in patients who are hospitalized. When intranasal delivery of desmopressin is inappropriate, it may be administered subcutaneously using approximately one-tenth of the intranasal dose. Aqueous vasopressin 1 to 2 mcg subcutaneously or IM can be given to provide an antidiuretic response that usually lasts up to 12 hours, with occasional longer effect. It is not easily obtained in outpatient pharmacies, thus, this medication has little use in long-term treatment but can be used in the initial therapy of unconscious patients and in patients with Parenteral routes of administration are generally reserved for use in patients who are hospitalized. When intranasal delivery of desmopressin is inappropriate, it may be administered subcutaneously using approximately one-tenth of the intranasal dose. Aqueous vasopressin 1 to 2 mcg subcutaneously or IM can be given to provide an antidiuretic response that usually lasts up to 12 hours, with occasional longer effect. It is not easily obtained in outpatient pharmacies, thus, this medication has little use in long-term treatment but can be used in the initial therapy of unconscious patients and in patients withargininevasopressin deficiency who are undergoing surgery. Desmopressin may be used IV if a rapid effect is necessary (eg, for hypovolemia).