Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors and Carcinoid Syndrome

Carcinoid syndrome is a complex of symptoms and signs that develops in some people with endocrinologically active neuroendocrine tumors and is characterized by cutaneous flushing, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea. Right-sided valvular heart disease may develop after several years. The syndrome results from vasoactive substances (including serotonin, bradykinin, histamine, prostaglandins, polypeptide hormones) secreted by the tumor, which is typically a metastatic intestinal neuroendocrine tumor. Diagnosis is clinical and by demonstrating increased urinary levels of the serotonin metabolite 5-hydroxyindoleacetic acid. Treatment of symptoms is with somatostatin analogs (eg, octreotide, lanreotide), but surgical resection or debulking after tumor localization with radionuclide scan or laparotomy may help alleviate symptoms. Chemotherapy may be used in selected patients with metastases.
Etiology of Carcinoid Syndrome
Endocrinologically active neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) of the diffuse peripheral endocrine or paracrine system produce various amines and polypeptides with corresponding symptoms and signs, including carcinoid syndrome. Carcinoid syndrome is usually due to endocrinologically active NETs that develop from neuroendocrine cells (mostly in the ileum—see Small Bowel Tumors) and produce serotonin. It can, however, occur as a result of neuroendocrine tumors elsewhere in the gastrointestinal tract (particularly the appendix and rectum), pancreas, bronchi, or, rarely, the gonads. Rarely, certain highly malignant tumors (eg, oat cell carcinoma of the lung, pancreatic islet cell carcinoma, medullary thyroid carcinoma) are responsible.
An intestinal serotonin-producing NET does not usually cause carcinoid syndrome unless hepatic metastases have occurred because metabolic products released by the tumor are rapidly destroyed by blood and liver enzymes in the portal circulation (eg, serotonin by hepatic monoamine oxidase). Hepatic metastases, however, release metabolic products via the hepatic veins directly into the systemic circulation. Metabolic products released by primary pulmonary and ovarian carcinoids bypass the portal route and may similarly induce symptoms. Rare intestinal NETs with only intra-abdominal spread can drain directly into the systemic circulation or the lymphatics and cause symptoms.
Pathophysiology of Carcinoid Syndrome
Serotonin, the primary hormone produced by some NETs, acts on smooth muscle to cause diarrhea, colic, and malabsorption. Histamine and bradykinin, which are produced in smaller amounts, cause flushing through their vasodilator effects.
The role of prostaglandins and various polypeptide hormones, which may be produced by paracrine cells, awaits further investigation; elevated human chorionic gonadotropin and pancreatic polypeptide levels are occasionally produced by NETs.
Some patients develop right-sided endocardial fibrosis, leading to pulmonic stenosis and tricuspid regurgitation. Lesions of the left side of the heart, which have been reported with bronchial NETs, are rare because serotonin is destroyed during passage through the lungs.
Symptoms and Signs of Carcinoid Syndrome
The most common (and often earliest) sign of carcinoid syndrome is
Uncomfortable flushing, typically of the head and neck
Flushing is often precipitated by emotional stress or the ingestion of food, hot beverages, or alcohol.
Striking skin color changes may occur, ranging from pallor or erythema to a violaceous hue.
Abdominal cramps with recurrent diarrhea occur and are often the patient’s major complaint. Malabsorption syndrome may occur.
Patients with valvular lesions may have a heart murmur. A few patients have wheezing due to bronchospasm, and some have decreased libido and erectile dysfunction. Pellagra, due to the diversion of tryptophan to serotonin production, develops rarely.
Diagnosis of Carcinoid Syndrome
Tests for urinary 5-hydroxyindoleacetic acid (5-HIAA) and serum chromogranin A (CgA)
Serotonin-producing NETs are suspected based on their symptoms and signs. Diagnosis is confirmed by demonstrating increased urinary excretion of the serotonin metabolite 5-HIAA. To avoid false-positive results, clinicians do the test after the patient has abstained from serotonin-containing foods (eg, bananas, tomatoes, plums, avocados, pineapples, eggplant, walnuts) for 3 days. Certain medications, including guaifenesin, methocarbamol, and phenothiazines, also interfere with the test and should be stopped temporarily before testing. On the third day, a 24-hour urine sample is collected for assay. Normal excretion of 5-HIAA is < 10 mg/day (< 52 micromol/day); in patients with carcinoid syndrome, excretion is usually > 50 mg/day (> 260 micromol/day).
Serum chromogranin A (CgA), a well-established marker for NETs, is helpful in the diagnosis of NETs. Combining measurements of serum CgA with 24-hour urine 5-HIAA results in increased overall test sensitivity in patients with carcinoid syndrome.
In the past, provocative tests with calcium gluconate, catecholamines, pentagastrin, or alcohol have been used to induce flushing. Although these tests may be helpful when the diagnosis is in doubt, they are rarely used and must be done with care.
Tumor localization
Localization of NETs in patients with carcinoid syndrome involves angiography, CT, or MRI. These are the same techniques used to localize an endocrinologically inert NET. Localization may require extensive evaluation, sometimes including laparotomy. A scan with radionuclide-labeled somatostatin receptor ligand indium-111 pentetreotide, with iodine-123 metaiodobenzylguanidine, or with gallium Ga-68 dotatate may be useful in identifying metastases with a high degree of sensitivity.
Exclusion of other causes of flushing
Other conditions that manifest with flushing and that could, therefore, be confused with carcinoid syndrome should be excluded. In patients in whom 5-HIAA excretion is not increased, disorders that involve systemic activation of mastocytes (eg, systemic mastocytosis with increased urinary levels of histamine metabolites and increased serum tryptase level) and idiopathic anaphylaxis may be responsible.
Additional causes of flushing include menopause, ethanol ingestion, medications such as niacin, and rarely certain other tumors that do not secrete serotonin (eg, vipomas, renal cell carcinoma, medullary thyroid carcinoma).
Treatment of Carcinoid Syndrome
Somatostatin analogs (SSAs) and other medications for symptoms
Surgical resection of the tumor
Guidelines recommend the use of either octreotide or lanreotide as first-line treatment for patients with symptomatic carcinoid syndrome. Certain symptoms, including flushing, have been relieved by SSAs (which inhibit release of most hormones) without lowering urinary 5-HIAA or gastrin. Numerous studies have suggested good results with long-acting SSAs, including octreotide and lanreotide (1), which are the guideline-recommended medications of choice for controlling diarrhea and flushing. For refractory diarrhea that is not controlled with SSAs, all guidelines recommend telotristat etiprate, an oral tryptophan hydroxylase inhibitor (2).
Resection of primary gastrointestinal and bronchial NETs in patients with carcinoid syndrome is often curative.
For patients with hepatic metastases, surgical debulking of the tumor, while not curative, may relieve symptoms and, in certain instances, prolong survival (3). In addition, locoregional therapies for liver metastases could include transarterial chemoembolization (TACE), bland embolization, radioembolization with yttrium-90 microspheres, or radiofrequency ablation. Other promising treatments for metastatic or recurrent disease include everolimus, a mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) inhibitor, and newly developed peptide receptor radionuclide treatments (PRRTs) (eg, 177-lutetium) (4).
Radiation therapy is unsuccessful, in part because of the poor tolerance of normal hepatic tissue to radiation.
No effective chemotherapeutic regimen has been established. Combination treatment that includes streptozotocin, 5-fluorouracil, and cyclophosphamide is typically used only for symptomatic patients with grade 2 (intermediate grade) metastatic disease who are unresponsive to other therapies, or have high tumor proliferation rates. However, the response duration is short.
Treatment references
Prognosis for Carcinoid Syndrome
Prognosis of neuroendocrine tumors depends on primary site, grade, and stage. Despite metastatic disease and the carcinoid syndrome that can accompany it, NETs are slow growing, and survival of 10 to 15 years is not unusual.
Key Points
Only some neuroendocrine tumors secrete the substances that cause carcinoid syndrome.
The main substances causing symptoms are serotonin, which causes abdominal cramps and diarrhea, and histamine, which causes flushing.
Diagnosis is made by detection of the serotonin metabolite 5-hydroxyindoleacetic acid in the urine and chromogranin A in the serum.
Somatostatin analogs such as octreotide or longer-acting lanreotide may help control symptoms.
Surgical resection may be curative in the absence of metastases.
Surgical debulking, image-guided ablation, bland embolization, chemoembolization, or radioembolization may help relieve symptoms and possibly prolong survival in patients with hepatic metastases.
Standard chemotherapy and radiation therapy are not effective, but other treatments such as everolimus and peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) with 177-lutetium may be helpful.