Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors and Carcinoid Syndrome

Somatostatin analogs (SSAs) and other medications for symptoms

Surgical resection of the tumor

Guidelines recommend the use of either octreotide or lanreotide as first-line treatment for patients with symptomatic carcinoid syndrome. Certain symptoms, including flushing, have been relieved by SSAs (which inhibit release of most hormones) without lowering urinary 5-HIAA or gastrin. Numerous studies have suggested good results with long-acting SSAs, including octreotide and lanreotide (1), which are the guideline-recommended medications of choice for controlling diarrhea and flushing. For refractory diarrhea that is not controlled with SSAs, all guidelines recommend telotristat etiprate, an oral tryptophan hydroxylase inhibitor (2).

Resection of primary gastrointestinal and bronchial NETs in patients with carcinoid syndrome is often curative.

For patients with hepatic metastases, surgical debulking of the tumor, while not curative, may relieve symptoms and, in certain instances, prolong survival (3). In addition, locoregional therapies for liver metastases could include transarterial chemoembolization (TACE), bland embolization, radioembolization with yttrium-90 microspheres, or radiofrequency ablation. Other promising treatments for metastatic or recurrent disease include everolimus, a mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) inhibitor, and newly developed peptide receptor radionuclide treatments (PRRTs) (eg, 177-lutetium) (4).

Radiation therapy is unsuccessful, in part because of the poor tolerance of normal hepatic tissue to radiation.

No effective chemotherapeutic regimen has been established. Combination treatment that includes streptozotocin, 5-fluorouracil, and cyclophosphamide is typically used only for symptomatic patients with grade 2 (intermediate grade) metastatic disease who are unresponsive to other therapies, or have high tumor proliferation rates. However, the response duration is short. No effective chemotherapeutic regimen has been established. Combination treatment that includes streptozotocin, 5-fluorouracil, and cyclophosphamide is typically used only for symptomatic patients with grade 2 (intermediate grade) metastatic disease who are unresponsive to other therapies, or have high tumor proliferation rates. However, the response duration is short.