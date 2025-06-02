Treatment of cause

Sometimes annuloplasty or valve repair or replacement

Very mild tricuspid regurgitation is a normal finding and requires no action. Medical treatment of causes (eg, heart failure, endocarditis) is indicated.

Medical therapy with loop diuretics can relieve congestion. Aldosterone antagonists may be of additive benefit as they counter secondary hyperaldosteronism due to hepatic congestion. Treating the etiology is important in secondary TR, potentially including antiarrhythmics, heart failure medications, and pulmonary hypertension therapy.

Timing of intervention for tricuspid regurgitation depends on the patient's symptoms and RV function (1). Patients with severe tricuspid regurgitation should undergo operation as soon as symptoms are present despite medical treatment or when there is moderate, progressive RV enlargement or dysfunction. Severe LV dysfunction or severe pulmonary hypertension may make the surgical risk prohibitive.

During surgery for left-sided heart lesions, patients with moderate or mild TR with dilated annulus > 40 mm can undergo tricuspid annuloplasty, slowing progression to severe TR. However, tricuspid annuloplasty increases risk of the need for permanent pacing five-fold (2).

Surgical options include:

Annuloplasty

Valve repair

Valve replacement

Annuloplasty, in which the tricuspid valve annulus is sutured to a prosthetic ring or a tailored reduction in annulus circumferential size is performed, is indicated when TR is due to annular dilation.

Valve repair or replacement is indicated when TR is due to primary valve abnormalities or when annuloplasty is not technically feasible. (See table Mechanisms of Tricuspid Regurgitation.)

Tricuspid valve repair is generally preferred to replacement. Specialized techniques, such as a cone reconstruction, which is performed in patients with Ebstein anomaly, are used in congenital heart disease.

Tricuspid valve replacement may be indicated when TR is due to carcinoid syndrome or Ebstein anomaly. A bioprosthetic valve is used to reduce the risk of thromboembolism associated with the low pressures of the right heart; in the right heart, unlike the left heart, bioprosthetic tricuspid valves can last > 10 years (3, 4). A bioprosthetic valve requires temporary anticoagulation (see also Anticoagulation for patients with a prosthetic cardiac valve or native valve diseases).

Progress is being made toward a percutaneous valve repair procedure. Early studies have shown improvement in the degree of regurgitation and in right-sided hemodynamics (5). Development of a percutaneous repair procedure will allow lower risk repair much earlier in the natural history of severe TR (6).