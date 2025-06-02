Balloon valvuloplasty

Sometimes surgical valvuloplasty or valve replacement

Prognosis of pulmonary stenosis without treatment is generally good and improves with appropriate intervention. Mild pulmonary valve stenosis in children may improve and even resolve spontaneously.

The first-line treatment of pulmonary stenosis is balloon valvuloplasty, which is indicated for patients with symptoms and moderate or severe valvular stenosis and for asymptomatic patients with severe stenosis.

Surgical valvuloplasty may be performed when there is another indication for cardiac surgery if the patient is otherwise not a candidate for a transcatheter approach. Pulmonary valve replacement may be necessary if there is significant pulmonary regurgitation (PR), pulmonary valve dysplasia, and/or hypoplasia of the pulmonary valve annulus (1). A valved or unvalved right ventricle to pulmonary artery conduit is used when the anatomy precludes use of the native valve.

When surgical valve replacement is necessary, bioprosthetic valves are preferred due to the high rates of thrombosis of right-sided mechanical heart valves; anticoagulation is temporarily required (see Anticoagulation for patients with a prosthetic cardiac valve or native valve disease).

Percutaneous (transcatheter) pulmonary valve replacement is offered at many congenital heart centers to reduce the number of open heart procedures, especially for those who have had or are expected to have multiple pulmonary valve interventions. The ability to use this technique depends upon patient size and the suitability of the pulmonary valve annulus or "landing zone."