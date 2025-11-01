The condition classically begins with a single, primary, 2- to 10-cm herald patch that usually appears on the trunk, or less commonly, the proximal limbs. A general centripetal eruption of 0.5- to 2-cm rose- or fawn-colored oval papules and plaques follows within 7 to 14 days. The lesions have a scaly, slightly raised border (collarette of scale) and resemble the rash of ringworm (tinea corporis).

The rose or fawn color is not as evident in patients with dark skin. Patches that appear more pink in patients with light skin appear violaceous and/or hyperpigmented in patients with dark skin.

Most patients experience pruritus, occasionally severely. Papules may dominate with little or no scaling in children and pregnant women.

Children more commonly have inverse pityriasis rosea (lesions in the axillae or groin that spread centrifugally).

Manifestations of Pityriasis Rosea Pityriasis Rosea (Herald Patch) Initially, most people develop one large scaly patch (herald patch; arrow), and within 1 to 2 weeks, smaller pink patches can occur on the trunk, arms, and legs. ... read more Image courtesy of the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pityriasis Rosea In pityriasis rosea, the initial herald patch is followed by centripetal eruption of oval papules and plaques with a slightly raised border, typically appearing along skin lines. ... read more Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD. Pityriasis Rosea (Head and Torso) This image shows erythematous and violaceous, ovoid, scaly papules coalescing into patches on the head and torso of a patient with pityriasis rosea. ... read more Image courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD. Pityriasis Rosea (Back) This image shows violaceous, scaly plaques on the back and arms of a patient with pityriasis rosea. Patches that appear more pink in patients with light skin appear violaceous and/or hyperpigmented in patients with dark skin. ... read more Image courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD. Pityriasis Rosea on the Groin This photo shows atypical (inverse) pityriasis rosea characterized by oval scaly plaques in the inguinal creases. Image provided by E. Laurie Tolman, MD.

Classically, lesions orient along skin cleavage lines, giving pityriasis rosea a Christmas tree–like distribution when multiple lesions appear on the back.

A prodrome of malaise, headache, and sometimes arthralgia can precede the lesions in a minority of patients.